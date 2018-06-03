Nine months after Hurricane Harvey struck the coast, Galveston County cities have received their first indication of how much federal aid they will receive for home buyouts and infrastructure repair projects necessitated by the storm.
Local governments are in line to receive $59.3 million in Community Development Block Grant Disaster recovery money, according to a Houston-Galveston Area Council report.
The funds will be divided among the cities of Dickinson, Friendswood, Galveston, Hitchcock, La Marque, League City, Santa Fe and Texas City, as well as the county government.
Dickinson is set to receive the largest single amount of funding, with a proposed $9 million for infrastructure projects and economic redevelopment and $9.2 million for local property buyouts, according to the summary.
Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas in August 2017. The hurricane dumped millions of gallons of water on Houston and surrounding areas, flooding thousands of homes and causing billions of dollars in damage.
Of the 71 local governments designated to receive funding, Dickinson is scheduled to receive the most funding of any city and falls only behind Fort Bend, Montgomery and Brazoria counties in terms of total funding, according to the report.
Of the money outlined in the summary, Galveston County has more in grants coming to it than any of the other 12 counties that will receive their funding allocations through the area council.
The money for the grants comes from a $5 billion award given to Texas by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in September. Of that amount, the Texas General Land Office sent $2.3 billion to Harris County and Houston, allowing those governments to determine the best uses for the money.
For other counties and cities, the money is being funneled through the area council, officials said.
This process has drawn the ire of some local officials who feel the money should be under local control. In April, Galveston County commissioners asked the Texas General Land Office to allow it to manage its own housing recovery program.
On Friday, Galveston County Commissioner Ken Clark said the request had not yet been answered. Local officials may have to travel to Washington D.C. to make more appeals, he said.
Local officials are also hoping the first allocation is not the last. Dickinson Mayor Julie Masters said Friday that $18 million wouldn’t be nearly enough to cover all of the work that needed to be done in the city.
“We’ll do what we can with it,” she said.
She hoped future rounds of funding would send less to Harris County and Houston and more to outlying areas swamped by Harvey, she said.
After Hurricane Ike in 2008, federal money sent to local cities was divided into multiple rounds. Congress in February passed a second disaster recovery package worth $81 billion and shared between Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and California for natural disasters that happened in those states over the last year.
The Houston-Galveston Area Council will spend the next few weeks gathering feedback on the proposal, before issuing a formal plan later in the month, said Jeff Taebel, the council’s director of community and environmental planning. He stressed that things about the proposal could change.
“This is a draft list based on a precursor review,” Taebel said.
