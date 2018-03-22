TEXAS CITY
Upgraded drainage and enhanced emergency services are emerging as main issues in a race for two at-large spots on the Texas City commission.
Commissioners Bruce Clawson, Dee Ann Haney and Phil Roberts, who holds the District 2 seat, are vying for two at-large seats in the May 5 election.
All three will appear on the ballot, and voters can vote for none, one or two of the three. The two with the most votes are elected.
Clawson and Haney agree that better water drainage is a key topic in the campaign.
“Drainage is one of the most important issues to me,” Clawson said. “We did not flood like Dickinson did, but we did have quite a bit of damage in the community.”
It is in Texas City’s interest to maintain facilities for future generations, Clawson said.
“We have worked on the infrastructure of the city,” he said. “We worked on the water and sewer to keep it in shape. I am proud of the city. We are looking 20 years down the road.”
In 2015, Texas City started construction on a $10.3 million drainage project that was funded through Hurricane Ike disaster recovery money. One of the largest drainage projects in Texas City history, the project replaced an old metal drainage pipe that runs under Blocker Middle School between 14th and 16th avenues.
Infrastructure issues should remain a focus in the election, Haney said.
“There’s a lot to it, but it’s something we have to start doing,” she said. “The city is growing west and we have to meet that demand.”
The city’s business growth could be better, however, Roberts said.
“We are only using 40 percent of the land available in Texas City,” he said. “My plan is to expand our city into the 60 percent we are not using.”
City emergency systems also need improvement, Roberts said.
“We need to allocate resources to our police and fire departments alongside the future growth of the city to assure our citizens that Texas City remains a safe place to work, live and play,” he said.
In 2015, Texas City replaced its aging siren system, which alerts residents to take shelter during an emergency, such as an explosion at a refinery.
Haney’s point of view is not different.
“I would like to see an additional ambulance at each of the stations we have now,” she said. “Of course, that would have to have staffing to go with it.”
Clawson wants to run a clean race and support his friends, he said.
“Phil is a great guy and I hope I can continue to work with him in the foreseeable future,” he said.
Roberts has represented District 2 to the best of his ability and now wants to represent the community on a citywide level, he said.
“I have settled down here with my lovely wife and raised three amazing young men,” he said. “To say the least, this is my home. I know I can represent the constituents of the entire city the same way I have represented those who elected me in the past.”
For Haney, her involvement with Texas City speaks for itself, she said.
“We’ve done infrastructure improvements, some water and sewer lines and some road construction,” she said. “There are so many things that have gone on since I’ve been in office.”
