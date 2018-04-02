HITCHCOCK
Hitchcock city commissioners tonight will begin a line-by-line budget review in hopes of finding more savings amid a fiscal slump.
After a 3-2 vote in March to cut operating expenses by $860,000 to keep the city out of the red, Commissioner Monica Cantrell called for city officials to conduct the line-by-line review in search of more cuts.
Department overtime policies and specific departmental spending practices needed to be examined before staff cuts were made, Cantrell said.
About three departments had already used all of the overtime budget for the 2018 fiscal year, but Mayor Dorothy Childress said she would look into the policies and how that had happened.
The cuts were needed because the city is in a bad financial position, in part because officials have been drawing out of a fund balance at the same time that sales tax revenues have declined substantially, two consultants said in February.
City officials slashed department budgets by an average of 19 percent and eliminated two positions in the street department and four in the police department, among others, to reduce operating expenses by $860,000.
Cantrell and Commissioner Mark Cook opposed the cuts to police department staffing, insisting that the line-by-line budget review should be conducted before such decisions were made.
The $860,000 in cuts isn’t enough to solidify Hitchcock’s financial future, so city officials need to consider cuts through both methods, Childress said.
Consultants have said the city should eventually maintain expenses of about $3.5 million to $3.6 million in a given fiscal year. Commissioners on Aug. 21, 2017, approved a general budget of about $4.58 million in both total revenues and expenditures, according to documents.
Hitchcock ended the 2014 fiscal year with more than $2 million in its fund balance, but that number had declined to about $399,000 before the start of the current fiscal year, according to records.
The city in 2015 received about $2.38 million in sales tax revenue from the state comptroller’s office, records show. That number declined to $1.53 million in 2016 and down to $1.19 million in 2017, records show. That was about a 50 percent decline in two years.
To pass a balanced 2018 budget, city officials planned to cover about $690,000 in operating expenses with fund balance money, but had only $399,000 remaining, records show.
