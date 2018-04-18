GALVESTON
The Rotary Club of Galveston celebrated the dedication of the three picnic pavilions at the Lee and Joe Jamail Bay Park on Wednesday, a culmination of a $100,000 pledge that the club approved in 2013.
The club, founded in 1913, voted to replace the picnic pavilions after Hurricane Ike damaged the park in 2008, said Brett Kirkpatrick, past president.
“This contribution was the largest single donation the Rotary Club of Galveston’s Galveston Rotary Foundation has ever made, and it served as a vital and important catalyst in the overall renovation and rebuilding of the former Washington Park,” he said.
Rebuilding the pavilions proved to be a difficult task for the club, however, Kirkpatrick said.
“It was not simple,” he said. “Ike really took out this park and there were so many issues.”
While restoration took longer than expected, the Rotary Club was happy to celebrate this achievement and give this gift to Galveston residents and visitors, Kirkpatrick said.
Now revitalized, the park is a useful recreational tool for the community, President Kristen Carlson said.
“Our Rotary Club is making a difference,” Carlson said. “It is our sincere hope that these pavilions will provide pleasant shelter and useful features to the thousands and thousands of Lee and Joe Jamail Bay Park visitors for decades to come.”
