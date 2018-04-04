After slashing almost $900,000 in expenses through layoffs and service reductions to keep the city out of the red, Hitchcock commissioners decided Tuesday to hold off on cutting any deeper.
Commissioners spent more than four hours Tuesday on a line-item by line-item budget review, but ultimately voted to shift money around to cover shortfalls and stave off more cuts, at least for the time being, Mayor Dorothy Childress said.
City officials Wednesday said they had not completed a list of what specific line-item changes would be made.
Despite the quiet end, Tuesday’s meeting was not lacking in intrigue.
Commissioner Monica Cantrell, who has called for the detailed budget review, said Tuesday she was satisfied with the effort.
“I thought we accomplished something that I’ve wanted to accomplish, which is take the budget line-item by line-item,” she said. “I’d like to devote even more time to it.”
Cantrell had led calls for Tuesday’s meeting to examine department budgets after commissioners in March voted 3-2 to cut operating expenses by $860,000 to keep the city out of the red. The cuts included eliminating two positions in the street department and four in the police department, and making unspecified reductions in city services.
“I feel like this line-by-line budget review should have been done prior to making any personnel cuts,” Cantrell said. “This is a small town and it needs police and the street department. I hate the fact that we couldn’t cut another cost.”
City officials in March said the staff layoffs in the police department would include two positions that were vacant and two held by officers interviewing for jobs with other departments, but commissioners Tuesday learned that might not have been the case.
“I’d ask us not to go into detail in public,” Childress said. “But we did everything we were bound to by law. We were not bound by what might have been referred to that night.”
The layoffs were decided by the department heads, and might have taken into consideration changes that had happened since the initial recommendations were made, Childress said.
“It was not an easy thing to sign those letters,” Childress said. “This is a difficult thing and I don’t like anything about it. I’d do anything to avoid this.”
Childress also attempted to quash speculation that cuts to the police department would make the city less safe.
“The word on the street is that there will only be one officer working at night,” Childress said. “It’s absolutely hurtful that this rumor is going on around town right now.”
Police Chief John Hamm said times when only one officer might be on duty would be rare, but possible after the cuts.
“It could happen,” Hamm said.
Many things could happen, but that doesn’t mean they are all worth mentioning, Childress said.
The cuts leave the police department with 19 employees — 13 police officers, including the chief, five dispatchers and a records technician, Hamm said.
There are about seven patrol officers remaining in the department, Hamm said.
Hamm on Tuesday recommended that city officials reconsider parade routes and times to reduce demand for police and overtime expenditures to cut costs.
Unless more money can be found, it might also make sense to eliminate the department’s position at the Galveston County Auto Crimes Task Force when the state funding goes away in September, Hamm said.
Both Cantrell and Childress on Wednesday said they hoped it wouldn’t be necessary to impose more employee cuts.
“I am hoping to find revenues to cover any needed amendments and end up with a balanced budget without any further cuts,” Childress said.
More recommendations could be brought before the commissioners April 16, Childress said.
Commissioners on Tuesday also said that it might be time to consider a new city policy on overtime pay versus compensation time as a means to save money.
Even with all of the proposed $860,000 in cuts, the city still is in a troubled financial position because of declining sales taxes and would need to keep expenses low in the next fiscal year, Childress said.
Hitchcock ended the 2014 fiscal year with more than $2 million in fund balance, but that number had declined to about $399,000 before the start of the current fiscal year, according to records.
The city in 2015 received about $2.38 million in sales tax revenue from the state comptroller’s office, records show. That number declined to $1.53 million in 2016 and down to $1.19 million in 2017, records show. That was about a 50 percent decline in two years.
To pass a balanced 2018 budget, city officials planned to cover about $690,000 in operating expenses with fund balance money, but had only $399,000 remaining, records show.
Consultants said the city should eventually maintain expenses of about $3.5 million to $3.6 million in a given fiscal year. Commissioners in Aug. 21, 2017, approved a general budget of about $4.58 million in both total revenues and expenditures, according to documents.
