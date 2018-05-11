TEXAS CITY
Newly elected commissioners-at-large Bruce Clawson and Phil Roberts both said they want the commission to go back to tackling city issues such as developing a way to pump water out of Moses Lake during storms.
“That’s the whole idea,” Roberts said. “We want to focus on issues and show that Texas City really is a great place to live and work and play.”
Roberts and Clawson, who already were incumbent commissioners representing districts, were the top two finishers for at-large positions in the Texas City election Saturday, with 44 percent and 40 percent of the vote, respectively.
Voters could cast ballots for two of the three candidates. The two candidates with the most votes were elected. District commission seats were largely unopposed and featured incumbents running for re-election.
During the campaign, initial intoxication manslaughter charges filed against Dee Ann Haney, also an incumbent running for the at-large seat, were a center of controversy and it’s important to leave that in the past, Clawson said.
“We would like to focus on the issues,” he said. “Get back to the basics and get back to the point. We tried our hardest not to focus on that issue. The citizens have decided that issue so now let’s get back to what we were elected for.”
Haney was arrested in July 2017 after a collision caused the deaths of two men standing on the shoulder of the Galveston causeway.
Just two days before the election, a Galveston County grand jury indicted Haney on two counts of manslaughter.
Both intoxication manslaughter and manslaughter are second-degree felonies that carry a punishment range of two to 20 years in prison. A trial date for Haney has not yet been set.
A focal point for Roberts and Clawson will be pumping Moses Lake after Harvey created problems, Clawson said.
“We are painfully aware of Moses Lake,” he said. “We need to develop a method to pump water out of Moses Lake.”
In December 2017, Texas City commissioners approved a $1.2 million contract to repair damage to the Moses Lake levee caused by Harvey.
The Moses Lake floodgates are part of Galveston County’s 16-mile Hurricane Protection Levee meant to prevent landward flooding from storm surges in Galveston Bay.
The levee’s curved 23-foot wall faces east protecting Texas City and La Marque, several major roads, a large industrial water reservoir, the Texas City Prairie Preserve, Moses Lake, a major port and a host of chemical and petrochemical plants.
Drainage is a high priority, especially after Harvey, Roberts said.
“We need a system to get water out of Moses Lake without risking the tide coming in,” he said. “We want to get a pump system to pump the water out of Moses Lake over the levee so we don’t have the risk of Texas City flooding.”
Roberts is ready to continue to serve the city, he said.
“I look forward to working with all commissioners,” he said. “The top priority will always be public safety.”
His goals are shared by other members on the city’s commission, Clawson said.
“We’ve got a heck of a diverse commission and it represents the community well,” he said.
Roberts and Clawson will carry the city in their new terms, Mayor Matt Doyle said.
“I’ve been lucky enough to work with them,” Doyle said. “This will be my last term, so I am focused on economic development and the physical improvements of our city. We are going to continue on that path.”
Elsewhere in Texas City, Earl Alexander defeated Johnny Hollowell for the District 1 commissioner seat.
Abel Garza, who ran unopposed, will replace Roberts in the District 2 seat.
Incumbent commissioners Dorthea Jones and Jami Clark were both re-elected to two-year terms. They both ran unopposed.
(1) comment
The corp of engineers 2ere told we needed to pump over the levee when Dollar Bay pump station was built.. they said NO
Do you need a new pump station ? Or a sluice box to pump out with existing screws?
