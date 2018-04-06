The Texas Book Festival has awarded a $1,500 grant to the Dickinson Public Library, 4411 state Highway 3.
On Thursday, the Texas Book Festival announced 48 winners of its 2018 Texas Library Grants at the Texas Library Association conference in Dallas. The grants totaled more than $100,000.
The Dickinson Public Library will buy baby-board books in English and in Spanish for its baby story-time hours, library Director Lindsay Henson said.
— Valerie Wells
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.