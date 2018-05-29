Lisa Barrera-Odom has been named the new executive director of St. Vincent’s House in Galveston.
Barrera-Odom takes the place of the Rev. Freda Marie Brown, who resigned in December.
Odom, a La Marque native, holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s in cross-cultural studies from the University of Houston-Clear Lake. She has 24 years of experience in supervisory and administrative positions directly related to the work of St. Vincent’s.
Odom will begin Monday.
— Angela Wilson
