Carol Hollaway and John Paul Listowski are running against each other in the seat for District 5 on the Galveston City Council, a spot vacated by a term-limited council woman.
Hollaway, a retired economist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, has served on the city’s planning commission since 2015 and has lived in Colony Park for the past 25 years, she said.
Listowski works in construction and real estate, and has served on various boards, including the planning commission, since 2005. He was moving to a house on Cozy Cove Lane this week, he said.
The candidates are in a runoff election after being the two top vote-getters in the May 5 election. Early voting began Monday and continues until Friday and resumes June 11 and 12. Election Day is June 16.
DECISION TO RUN
Hollaway decided to run after seeing ways to use her career skills and because retirement allowed her to make it a full-time job, she said.
“I’m a problem solver,” Hollaway said. “When we have a problem, we look at data, talk to people and figure out a plan and execute it.”
Listowski wanted to apply his previous board experience to the city’s elected council, he said. Galveston was headed down a good track and he wanted to be part of that progress, he said.
“I want to see great things happen here,” Listowski said. “Galveston is doing fantastic right now and I want to continue that momentum.”
ON TOP PRIORITIES
Hollaway had her own list of priority items when she set out to run for council, including drainage and other aspects of flood-risk management for the city, she said. As she started block-walking and meeting with constituents, that list grew, she said.
People in the district also had repeatedly told her having safe, walkable neighborhoods should be a top priority, she said. She wanted to see more sidewalks, improved street lighting and ways to mitigate traffic in the district, she said.
One of her ideas for mitigating traffic was putting in way-finding signage to prevent tourists from trying to find back ways through neighborhoods around the island, which can be dangerous, she said.
She also wanted to advocate for much-needed improvements in Jones Park and preserving natural landscapes in Galveston, she said. The park is the only public green space in District 5, but has long been neglected, she said.
“People like going to the beach, but that’s not the same as taking your kids to the park after dinner and letting them run off some steam before bed,” Hollaway said.
Public safety, infrastructure and economic development were the top-three priorities for Listowski, he said.
The city had $250 million in infrastructure projects to complete over the next 10 years and Listowski wanted to use his construction and real estate background to help in the planning for those issues, he said.
Through economic development, the city needed to find a balance between the tourist industry and the residents who live here, he said.
Economic development incentives were a tool to help with that development, but during a good economy such as the city is experiencing now, the incentives might not be needed, he said.
In District 5, the city was looking at lighting plans and places where new street lights might be necessary, he said. He wanted to see those go into the places where they are needed, he said.
He also saw opportunities to look at plans to mitigate traffic in the district, particularly along 61st Street, he said.
ON PUBLIC SAFETY
The island has a large police force relative to the city’s population, which it needs because of the huge number of tourists that come to the island, Hollaway said. The pension plan, which faces more than $30 million in unfunded liability needed to be addressed, she said.
The sides — the police pension board and union and the city — would likely need to come together to work out a resolution, which would probably take changes on each side, she said.
“You have to sit down across the table and negotiate in good faith,” Hollaway said. Both sides have to do that because you’re not going to find a lasting solution until both parties want to find a lasting solution.”
It was encouraging that police staffing levels were back to at least close pre-Hurricane Ike staffing levels, Listowski said. Some have still said there need to be more officers to deal with tourism. If elected, he would look to the police chief for answers on those issues, he said.
“I think we’d need to look to the chief to see if he has the correct number of officers and staffing and look to him for guidance,” Listowski said.
The police pension issue needed to be worked out in a way to give officers security and encourage the retention of Galveston’s police force, Listowski said.
ON AFFORDABILITY
Housing affordability has been a hot topic on the island as home values jumped in recent years.
Addressing flood insurance could help to alleviate other associated housing costs, Hollaway said. If elected, she would work on projects to increase the community’s rating through the National Flood Insurance Program, Hollaway said. An improved rating could help to reduce flood insurance premiums.
Programs to increase home-ownership among people such as first responders could also be beneficial for the island, Hollaway said.
“What used to be a starter home on the island is now being purchased to create a short-term rental,” Hollaway said. “That’s not to disparage short-term rentals, but it drives prices up.”
Real estate and construction costs have been rising on the island and there’s not a good stock of affordable housing, Listowski said. The issue of affordability needed to be defined before beginning discussions, but was an area city council could play a role.
Listowski had served on the Galveston Housing Finance Corp., which has built various homes to be sold below-market rates, he said. Those sorts of projects could continue to provide options, particularly for teachers and law enforcement officers on the island, he said.
“There are options there and I think we can do that,” Listowski said.
The election is June 16.
