The mass shooting at Santa Fe High School on May 18 did little to change Texans’ opinions on gun control, according to a new poll from Quinnipiac University.
The poll, released Thursday, said that 49 percent of Texans support stricter gun laws, and 45 percent are opposed. That’s less support for gun law changes than the last time the poll surveyed people in April.
“The tragedy at the Santa Fe school ... changed few opinions among Texas voters about gun control,” said Peter Brown, the assistant director of the Quinnipiac Poll. “Support for gun control in general is down slightly, while support for background checks for all gun buyers is virtually unchanged.”
Quinnipiac surveyed 961 Texas voters between May 23 and May 29. The poll was conducted by calling landlines and cellphones.
On May 18, a gunman killed 10 people and injured 13 more inside Santa Fe High School.
In the days following the shooting, some wondered whether Santa Fe students and residents would become vocal advocates for gun control, as has happened in some other cities where mass shootings have happened.
In public forums and events since the shootings, Santa Fe residents have spoken of fortifying school defenses, providing more mental health resources for school districts and for punishing people who allow their guns to be used for crimes.
On Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott revealed a 40-point plan to reduce school violence in the state. Of the measures Abbott proposed, only two suggestions could make it harder for some people to obtain access to a gun.
Abbott proposed ways to decrease the time it takes for crime to be reported to a federal background check system, and urged state legislators to consider adopting a law that would allow police to take guns from “a potentially dangerous person” if they pose a serious risk to themselves or others.
The pollsters found wide support for requiring background checks for all gun buyers. About 93 percent of all people polled, and 91 percent of Republicans polled, supported universal background checks.
Of the gun control measures considered in the poll, 95 percent of Republicans said they supported having armed security officers in schools, compared with 77 percent of Democrats.
Only 12 percent of Democrats supported allowing teachers or school officials to carry guns on school grounds. Far more Republicans, 78 percent of those polled, supported arming school staff.
Abbott’s proposal includes accelerating training and easing restrictions on an existing school marshal program, which would allow more school staff members to carry concealed weapons. He also proposed increasing the number of police officers on Texas school campuses.
