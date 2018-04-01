SANTA FE
Better communication and sewer services are key topics in the Santa Fe mayoral election, candidate said.
Mayor Jeff Tambrella, who was first elected to the position in 2015, is seeking another three-year term. He’s running against Jason Tabor in the May election.
Tabor has been involved with the Galveston County Emergency Services District, he said. He’s also the previous owner of Red Cap Restaurant in Santa Fe.
The city of Santa Fe considered a proposed master plan in January, the first since 1991, that would put city officials on a path to expand water and sewer systems in a town where about half the population relies on septic systems, officials said.
Santa Fe uses about 400,000 to 500,000 gallons of water a day, up to 700,000 in the summer, officials said.
Tambrella succeeded in bringing water and sewer services to more of the city’s residents, he said.
“We got everyone to work together for a water and sewage expansion,” he said. “It took awhile, but everyone worked together and we have accomplished and put together a deal together. We have a study starting that should be completed in August that will be a game plan for water expansion in the city.”
But improved communication is the biggest issue with the city of Santa Fe and a Facebook page is in the works, Tambrella said. Communication issues arose after Hurricane Harvey.
“Being a smaller city, when the storm came through, it shined a light to us to get something in place to get information out the public,” he said. “With that, we have already worked with the city manager are about to roll out a Facebook page in the next few weeks.”
Upgraded city communication has moved at a snail’s pace, Tabor said.
“There’s a lack of communication and citizens should have some better leadership there,” he said. “How long does it take to put a Facebook page up? It should have been up years ago. The website needs to be overhauled as well. We are in the technology age now, and we need to have something that’s mobile.”
Communication is important and the city is working to better itself and the techniques it uses, Tambrella said.
“That’s probably one of the biggest things, to disseminate information effectively out to the rest of the community,” Tambrella said.
It’s vital that Santa Fe’s community feels heard and appreciated, Tabor said.
“I want the people to have a voice,” Tabor said. “I think there’s an outcry that they want to be heard. I want to be the voice of the people. I’ve been in business in Santa Fe for 18 years. I feel like I owe the community something back.”
Tambrella wants to focus on the issues rather than his opponent, he said.
“That’s what we are doing,” Tambrella said. “He and I have communicated and we both have the desire for community, not for the negative garbage that can happen during elections. We just need to focus on our objectives and what we are trying to do.”
Tabor emphasizes that if people want change, they need to go out and vote, he said.
“Your vote counts, and if you give me three minutes of your time, I’m going to give you three years of my life and full commitment,” he said.
