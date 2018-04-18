A March lawsuit filed in federal court wasn’t the first time the Port of Galveston’s police department has been the focus of gender discrimination claims.
The leaders of the island’s public docks in April 2017 reached a confidential settlement worth at least $15,000 with a former female port police officer who accused them of sex discrimination, age discrimination and retaliation, according to documents the port provided to The Daily News in response to a request made under the state’s open records law.
As part of the agreement, Paula Welch, the former port police officer, would withdraw her claim of discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and release the port from liability in exchange for the payment, according to documents.
The settlement agreement does not detail Welch’s specific claims and port officials declined to comment in detail.
Welch also declined to comment specifically about her complaint and the settlement, citing the confidential agreement. She said the port had violated the agreement by releasing the documents to The Daily News.
“It’s a breach,” she said. “it’s simple. Shame on them.”
The port settled claims with Welch before the complaint ever materialized into a lawsuit, records show.
Welch was an employee at the port between March 2013 and September 2016, she said.
Workplace equality issues in the United States have increasingly come into focus, spurred in part by the growth of movements like #MeToo.
The #MeToo is a national movement using social media to give men and women the opportunity to speak about their experiences with sexual harassment and assault.
Welch’s complaint was not the last time port leaders would face accusations of gender discrimination.
Carmen Parker, one of two female police officers employed at the port, filed a lawsuit in March in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas against the wharves board, asserting that despite being a well-regarded employee with about 34 years of law enforcement experience, she couldn’t get promoted to the rank of lieutenant, according to the complaint.
The lawsuit is filed as a Title VII claim.
Title VII is part of the 1964 Civil Rights Act that prohibits discriminating against employees on the basis of sex, race, color, national origin and religion.
At the time Parker filed her lawsuit, the earlier settlement agreement with Welch hadn’t been released.
“We look forward to working with the new port director to ensure that the police department’s gender discrimination issues are a thing of the past,” David Schleicher, the attorney representing Parker, said Wednesday.
During her time at the port, Parker filed applications for lieutenant promotions several times and was never selected for the positions, the lawsuit asserts.
Parker filed the lawsuit against the wharves board after initially taking the issue to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in 2016, according to the lawsuit.
After reviewing the case, officials with the commission in December 2017 ruled to close the file on the complaint.
“Based upon its investigation, the EEOC is unable to conclude that the information obtained establishes violations of the statutes,” according to filed documents. “This does not certify that the respondent is in compliance with the statutes. No finding is made as to any other issues that might be construed as having been raised by this charge.”
While port officials declined to comment about ongoing litigation, Ted O’Rourke, chairman of the Wharves Board of Trustees, which governs the port, said that each claim should be investigated seriously.
“When you have a complaint filed, it is proper to look into it and take it seriously,” he said. “You don’t want to dismiss anything like that.”
The port has not yet responded to Parker’s lawsuit in federal court, records show.
