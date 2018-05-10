In 2012, in her first year on the city council, Terrilyn Tarlton-Shannon planted the seeds of what would become known as the neighborhood improvement program: a capital improvement fund guided by and divided among the city’s six district council members.
The program was meant to fund small- to medium-sized projects in residential areas. Tarlton-Shannon’s original proposal was meant for areas that didn’t receive attention in the city’s long-term capital improvement program.
The project has paid for streetlights, road and sidewalk repairs and park improvements. Tarlton-Shannon, who is leaving the council because of term limits, said she regards the program as a success.
“It’s been a good thing,” she said. “I’m proud of it.”
At the start of this month, there was still $442,000 in the neighborhood improvement fund. Since 2013, the city council has allocated $4.59 million to it, although no money has been added since 2015.
The program has met resistance and criticism from in and outside city hall. Work on neighborhood projects largely stopped for almost two years, as the city council led by Mayor Jim Yarbrough debated the legalities, purpose and appropriateness of the program.
But work has gone on in earnest during the past year. In November, there was nearly $2 million left in the fund.
A city-generated list of projects shows 12 are still underway or in planning stages.
What’s unclear, with yet another new city council taking office soon, is whether the neighborhood fund will survive Tarlton-Shannon’s departure.
The city council is guaranteed to have two new members with the departure of Tarlton-Shannon and District 4 Councilman Mike Doherty, who stepped down after one term. Barring a surprise in the final count of provisional ballots next week, two other new council members — David Collins and Jackie Cole — will be seated.
Tarlton-Shannon’s District 5 seat will be decided in a runoff between John Paul Listowski and Carol Hollaway.
The new council members will have an opportunity to weigh in on the program — and whether it should continue — during the budget process, Yarbrough said.
Yarbrough has been skeptical about the neighborhood program — and has supported alternative ways of spending city funds on infrastructure.
“There may be a better way to get the same mission accomplished,” Yarbrough said.
Tarlton-Shannon hopes whoever replaces her would commit to finishing the projects she has started planning, she said.
She planned to spend her final council meeting trying to push through a tree-planting and sidewalk project on Teichman Road the council had tabled, she said.
“Please let them go forward,” she said. “Some of these neighborhoods have not seen improvements in years.”
