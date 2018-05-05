GALVESTON
Two challengers defeated incumbents in close Galveston City Council races Saturday, while a third race was headed for a runoff election next month.
First-time challenger David Collins defeated incumbent Frank Maceo in the race for District 3, which includes downtown, the historical district and the port. Collins defeated Maceo by a narrow margin with 421 votes to Maceo’s 416, according to complete but unofficial results. Collins had 50.3 percent of the vote.
In District 6, which covers the West End, former Councilwoman Jackie Cole defeated two-term incumbent Carolyn Sunseri with 610 votes to 522 votes, according to complete but unofficial election returns. Cole won 53.89 percent of the vote.
John Paul Listowski and Carol Hollaway will head for a runoff election after none of the four candidates for that district met the 50 percent majority threshold. Listowski earned 354 votes to Hollaway’s 225, according to complete but unofficial results. Listowski had 43.5 percent of the vote.
Hollaway edged out third-place finisher Jeff Antonelli by four votes.
Saturday’s results mean the Galveston City Council is guaranteed to have four new members on the seven-member board. Two seats had been vacated by incumbents through term limits or retirement. In two other races, challengers defeated incumbents and three incumbents ran unopposed elections, including the mayor.
“A number of people were dissatisfied and felt it was time for a change; I think results all over the island are showing that,” Collins said. “It’s going to be a very good group and I think we’re all pretty excited about what we can do.”
Collins acknowledged the close margins of his race and said he knew it would not be a “landslide.”
“It’s always been my intention to represent all the people of the district knowing somewhere close to half would be Maceo supporters,” Collins said. “It was a good race, we built some nice coalitions. Never think for a minute one vote doesn’t make a difference because it does.”
Collins, a former disc jockey who owns a self-publishing services firm, has worked on previous council campaigns, but was a first-time candidate. Collins lives in the East End Historical District.
In District 6, Cole was thankful for West End voters and for the different groups, including the police union whose members campaigned for her, she said. One of her top priorities starting her term would be dealing with water infrastructure, she said.
“I’m honored to have their trust and I’m going to work hard to listen to them and bring an independent voice to council,” Cole said. “The people were interested in having a representative that was responsive to them.”
Cole was elected to city council in 2004 and in 2006. She resigned in 2007 when her husband, a now-retired Houston Chronicle reporter, was assigned to cover Galveston and the city council. She owns Campeche Cove Animal Hospital and lives near the Moody Gardens golf course.
Sunseri was proud of the work she had accomplished during her four years on council, she said. She had called Cole to congratulate her and extended best wishes to the new council, she said.
“The voters have spoken and they apparently wanted different representation,” Sunseri said. “I did what I thought was right for the city and my district, and I wouldn’t have done anything differently.”
Maceo, 39, said he would not seek a recount in the close election in District 3. Maceo wished Collins the best and offered to work with him during the transition and after, he said.
“Five votes, whatcha gonna do,” Maceo said. “When I first ran I told everybody ‘If I don’t accomplish anything but motivate the younger generation to get involved, that’s enough.’
“We’re seeing that young generation pop up and get interested and get involved. I’ve accomplished that, everything else is lagniappe.”
Listowski and Hollaway were headed to a June 16 runoff for District 5.
Listowski was looking forward to the runoff and thought his 15 years of experience on different boards had resonated with voters in the district, he said. Hollaway was not immediately available for comment Saturday.
Mayor Jim Yarbrough will be returning for a third and final term after running unopposed in the mayoral race. Incumbents Amy Bly and Craig Brown will also continue serving on the council. Both ran unopposed in District 1 and District 2, respectively.
Newcomer Jason Hardcastle will represent District 4 after running unopposed in the district seat vacated by Mike Doherty, who stepped down after his first two-year term on council.
