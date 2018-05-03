Coastal Health & Wellness will change its Texas City dental and medical clinics hours on Saturdays to 8 a.m. to noon beginning Saturday.
The dental clinic will see walk-ins only while the medical clinic will see patients with appointments and walk-ins.
The medical clinic offers primary care for all ages, including well-child visits, women’s health, family planning, annual physicals, chronic disease management, sick care and more. X-ray, laboratory, prescription and referral services are available. The dental clinic offers basic dental services for all ages from cleanings to tooth extractions and affordable dentures.
— From staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.