Sara Daniel has a full-time gig with no days off, but she keeps the job because she finds the work rewarding.
The busy League City stay-at-home mother has three children, ages 2, 5 and 7.
“You don’t get to leave your office,” Daniel said. “You work 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
Mothers work 98 hours a week caring for their families, according to a survey food and juice company Welch’s conducted in 2017. That’s like working 2 1/2 jobs or having 14-hour shifts seven days a week.
“I always joke and say I’m still waiting for a check in the mail,” Daniel said.
League City resident Bridget Kramer, who works at the Port of Houston, has two children, ages 4 and 5. The 2 1/2 jobs figure sounds right to her.
When she gets off work, Kramer relaxes with her children, watches a little television with them and reads books to them. Her weekends are full, too, taking children to activities and events. She is fond of calendars and tracks swimming classes and Ninja Warrior training.
“Scheduling is really big,” Kramer said.
She remembers a time as a divorced mom when she was ill and her children, then a toddler and a baby, were crying, but she was stuck in the bathroom.
“I’m blessed,” she said. “I have my parents who can help out and my fiance. I don’t know how single moms do it.”
Single mothers head more than 9 percent of Texas households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
INVOICES
Artist Patti Maciesz, who lives in Oakland, Calif., started a project last year called Bill the Patriarchy. She painted invoices that put a dollar amount on her work, breaking it down into categories such as feeding, emotional care and cleaning. It’s sassy, but the issue is serious to her.
“Artists challenge the status quo,” Maciesz said. “I’m trying to do it in a fun way.”
Maciesz started the project about a year ago when her son was just a few months old. He’s 16 months old now.
“I didn’t know the baby thing went so fast,” Maciesz said.
On her invoice, Maciesz billed for $13 an hour. She didn’t count Sundays, although she took care of her baby every day. After she started posting her invoices, some women pointed out that in her project about valuing women, she was undercutting her own worth.
Maciesz adjusted her invoice and counted her work for 24 hours a day every day. She figured for her first year of motherhood, she was owed more than $100,000.
“If I hired someone, they would have to be on call,” Maciesz said.
She compares maternity to military service. Women put their bodies at risk and are out of the workforce for tours of duty, Maciesz said.
Some more conservative mothers reached out to Maciesz. They were concerned that she was suffering from postpartum depression or they flat-out asked her whether she hated being a mother, Maciesz said.
“No, I love my son,” she said. But she wants to draw attention to sacrifices mothers make to care for children. “It’s work.”
PICK UP YOUR SOCKS
Mothers do make sacrifices, but that’s part of the deal, said Stephanie Brown, another busy League City mother.
“As much as moms complain, I really don’t think any mom regrets having her kids,” Brown said. “No matter what, it’s a responsibility that comes with being a parent.”
Mom guilt also comes with the territory.
“We worry about not doing enough,” said Brown, who is an owner of Precision Printing Solutions and manages to get her children to baseball practice and ballet class.
Overcommitting to activities and volunteer organizations is the biggest problem many League City mothers have, Brown said.
“You can say no,” she said. “You don’t have to do it all.”
Some things would make her life easier, such as her children listening and doing what she tells them. And it would be nice if her husband did one specific thing, she said.
“If he could pick up his boots and socks,” Brown said.
Maciesz, the invoicing artist, has a similar problem. Even her feminist, supportive husband leaves his socks in the middle of the floor, she said.
LONG HOURS
Deepa Nation worked full-time in health care management before she moved to League City and had three children, now ages 8, 9 and 12.
“Yes, it’s harder being at home,” Nation said.
Nation is up at 6 a.m. most days to get the children ready for school and often stays up until 1 a.m. Sometimes she takes a nap, but not always, she said.
Her two younger children are in a school chess club, and her oldest child is on the competitive robotics team.
“We do a lot of school-based activities,” Nation said. “It makes it easier for me.”
Sports and other activities require a chunk of time spent traveling, but in the summer her children will be swimming, Nation said.
The criticism heaped on mothers runs the extreme from accusations of neglect to accusations of smothering, and the happy medium is a moving target.
Many of the critics are other mothers, Nation said.
“It’s moms who are working against moms who aren’t working,” she said.
Nation has worked part-time occasionally at home in her field, but as her children get older she is considering returning to a full-time job away from the house.
THEY DO GROW UP
Nori Head, a single mom, is about to become an empty-nester. Her youngest child is 18 and is about to graduate from Clear Springs High School and will attend Louisiana State University in the fall. Head’s older child is 21.
Raising two children on her own wasn’t easy.
“It was mayhem,” Head said. “We just had to do it.”
Head works at University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, where her children attended an on-site daycare when they were little, she said.
“It was so helpful,” Head said. “If something happened, I could be there in a matter of minutes. That made a huge difference.”
Head, who lives in League City, often felt as if she had to volunteer for everything, she said. She became a Boy Scout leader and a Girl Scout leader.
“You could definitely tell that the ones who were going to stick it out were the ones whose parents were involved,” Head said.
She noticed that early and tried to be involved in many activities without crossing the line of becoming a helicopter mom who hovered and overprotected her children.
“I tried to back off from being that parent,” Head said. She saw plenty of helicopter parents who were always at the school to complain whenever their children faced a social crisis, she said. Head didn’t want to do that to her own children.
“They needed to learn ups and downs,” she said.
Head has advice for younger mothers.
“Listen and don’t react,” she said. “Be there and listen. Don’t be a buddy. Hope they make right decisions.”
