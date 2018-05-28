GALVESTON
Thunder rolled over Galveston about 3 p.m. Sunday. Soon after, spits of rain began to fall, causing some of the beachgoers on the seawall to make for their cars.
The light precipitation only warranted a casual amble, not a mad scramble.
Memorial Day weekend brings the start of summer to Galveston, and by the accounts of visitors and other beach denizens, 2018’s tourist season got off to a nicely paced start.
Janae Lessnau and three friends from Houston had taken refuge from the rain under the raised hatch of an SUV. They were planning to wait out the cloud burst, which appeared to be passing quickly, rather than hit the road.
Some of their city friends had questioned why they would go to Galveston on a holiday weekend — with the traffic and the crowds and the brownish water — but on arrival she said things were much better than expected.
“We all kind of thought it would have been a little bit more packed,” she said. “It wasn’t. So it’s actually nice to be able to enjoy the beach and enjoy the weekend you have off.”
Tourism officials said they expected more than 200,000 people to visit the island this weekend — which traditionally is one of the busiest three-day periods of the year.
In advance of the weekend, the city celebrated the completion of its seawall improvement project, which introduced new, fully plumbed bathrooms to the seawall as well as more than a dozen bus stops.
The second day of Memorial Day weekend is usually the busiest, Galveston Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis said. It’s when day-trippers and people staying in hotels tend to converge on the beaches.
The police scanners tuned to island frequencies were alive with activity, although by Sunday afternoon the biggest emergency seemed to be a jellyfish sting.
Inside Bargain Beachwear, in the 4700 block of Seawall Boulevard, Yessica Rodriguez pressed a custom “Led Zeppelin” shirt for a customer. She was halfway through a long day. She has worked in shops like this for seven years and knew that business doesn’t slow down when the sun sets.
People coming off the beach, sunburned and maybe a little buzzed, stop in to grab a T-shirt or towel. (Or to look for clean socks, which the store does not sell.)
It will be like this until Labor Day, Rodriguez said, a little wistfully.
“Once summer hits, we know it gets crazy,” she said.
Monday was expected to be more of the same. Forecasts called for the weather to be sunny, with a high around 90 degrees and no rain in sight.
