TEXAS CITY
A year after opening, the $8 million Texas City Independent School District Industrial Trade Center unveiled plans for a student sponsorship program.
The sponsorship program would give students more training after high school and give sponsors a way to support students through an interview process, officials said Thursday night. More details on the sponsorship program would be available in May.
With guests that included Mayor Bobby Hocking, Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath and Texas City Commissioner Phil Roberts, the open house also featured discussions on the trade center’s first year and its goals.
The 30,000-square-foot Industrial Trades Center, 1400 Ninth Ave. N., reached completion last spring and offers courses to high school students in construction, welding and pipe fitting, automotive technology, machinist training and instrumentation and electrical trades.
More than 300 students have been enrolled and with future incentives planned, the trade center will be able to reach more students, said Richard Chapa, director of Career Technology Education for the district.
“People need to realize what’s going on here and that we are building the future workforce,” he said. “We want to let people know how the community can still contribute to make our programs more successful.”
The education center’s success can be attributed to its engaging curriculum, Morath said.
“The need to create high school experiences for our students that are rigorous, that are challenging, but that are also relevant and connected to what they need to do to take care of themselves, is a compelling need for us all across the state of Texas,” he said.
Giving students school programs is an asset for Texas City’s future workforce, Roberts said.
“We are all about making sure our students get a good education, not just for college preparation, but also entering the workforce,” he said. “We are all working together to do what’s best for the students and their future. The future looks great.”
The trade center is off to a promising start and student opportunities will continue, Chapa said.
“It’s a big partnership with the community and we will let people know about other opportunities like internships,” he said.
