A La Marque man Friday was sentenced to 25 years in prison for touching a 4-year-old girl inappropriately when they were alone together.
Homero Martinez, 51, of La Marque, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child and was sentenced as part of a plea agreement, Assistant District Attorney Ross Hill said.
La Marque police were called in January 2017 about a possible sexual assault when the victim’s mother showed police a video recording of the girl accusing Martinez of touching her on three or four occasions, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Martinez was hired as a maintenance department employee at Texas City Independent School District in August 2016. There was no evidence of any sexual assault crimes committed while on the job, police said.
The school district fired Martinez after the charges were filed, police said.
Police arrested Martinez in February 2017, records show.
— Matt deGrood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.