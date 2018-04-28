GALVESTON
Galveston’s elected officials are considering banning new duplexes or multifamily homes in single-family residential zoned districts and local historic districts such as the East End, Silk Stocking and Lost Bayou.
The provision is one of many proposed changes in the land-use development regulations before the city’s planning commission and will eventually go before the city council. Existing duplexes and multifamily homes would be grandfathered in if the ordinance is approved.
Supporters said the ban would help maintain the integrity of Galveston’s oldest homes and preserve the charm of the historic neighborhoods and could help alleviate some of the parking problems, particularly in the East End Historic District.
But opponents argue the proposed ban steps on the private property rights of homeowners and worsened the shortage of affordable housing on the island. Some said the proposal seemed “snobby.”
In some island neighborhoods, tensions about the proposal are high enough that some residents didn’t want to share their opinion publicly.
“These types of land use issues do bring out people that are passionate on one side or the other,” said Councilman Craig Brown, whose district includes Silk Stocking and Lost Bayou historic districts.
The council last passed a major overhaul of the land-use development rules in March 2015. At that time, the council passed a new zoning designation for historic neighborhoods and prohibited future multifamily complexes in the districts, Brown said.
As more changes and revisions are being considered this year, a new proposal would ban future duplexes in the historic districts after residents in the historic district requested the planning department address the issue, city spokeswoman Jaree Fortin said.
The city’s planning commission recommended the change, but the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce in its recent proposal opposed the duplex ban. The debate came up during an April 3 planning commission meeting.
“This would allow more, we don’t need more,” Planning Commission Chairman Bruce Reinhart said. “We’ve got plenty of converted homes already, and I wouldn’t want, and you wouldn’t want, someone to convert a single-family home next to you into a duplex.”
Will Hinson lives in an eight-unit complex near 18th and Church streets. He agreed with rules maintaining the historical integrity of homes and requirements to keep the front of homes historically appropriate, but said he opposed rules prohibiting what property owners can do inside their homes, including creating a duplex.
“As long as you keep the outside slightly original, I don’t think the city should tell people what they can do inside their property,” Hinson said.
David Bowers, a Galveston Realtor and Silk Stocking resident, said he would likely support the ban if it allowed a zoning variance exception. Bowers wasn’t initially aware of the proposal, but said he in theory favored having a provision in city rules that initially bans duplexes and multifamily units in his neighborhood. He might be in favor of giving property owners some ability to apply for one if they can prove they’re doing it in a way that keeps the historic integrity of a house, he said.
“I would be in favor of no more multifamily in the neighborhood unless it went through a specific type of zoning variance,” Bowers said.
The proposal likely will go before the Galveston City Council as early as May or June.
(11) comments
This should have been done long ago.
If the proposed ordinance allows a variance, don't even bother; it would be worthless words on wasted paper created from trees chopped down for no good reason.
Furthermore, Mr. Bowers comments are extraordinarily self-serving. As a realtor, he would benefit from sales to investors who intend to subdivide the properties. The primary concern among residents is long term upkeep, parking and resident turnover, all of which have nothing at all to do with what the facade looks like when the variance application is processed. And he should know that.
In the Historic Districts the guidelines are the same regardless of what the property is used for...there are many beautiful homes of all types here. I see parking as a huge problem and feel the city should enforce ordinances regarding that. 2 on the street, just like residents and the rest OFF the street. Some of the streets are so congested with cars from multiple duplexes that homeowners can’t find a place to park. This kind of congestion is a real problem for first responders as well.
Its ridiculous to think duplexes would deter from the "historical" aesthetic of the Historical District. I've seen beautiful duplexes in New Orleans, Chicago, London, and many other places. With proper building requirements, the historic look can be achieved quite easily, and be in keeping with the designs and buildings in the past. Duplexes, indeed, were and are part of historical areas everywhere in the world. We should do all we can to preserve property owner's rights, however, regulations and codes can do wonders in keeping with neighbors' rights as well. A reasonable compromise can easily be achieved if we all come together to solve this problem.
It's naive to believe that widespread conversions to multifamily would maintain the historic nature of the East End. The "look" is not the issue, and pointing to isolated examples in mega-cities is worthless when it comes to cities the size of Galveston.
Banning duplex conversion goes directly against creating affordable housing on the island
The term 'affordable housing' is misleading. Any house in Galveston is affordable by someone.
Rent control might be the solution. Limit rents on duplexes to half of what it was on the property before division. Viola! Affordable housing.
Numerous homes in the east end have already been converted, and we lost structural historical integrity in the process.
We currently have favorable tax credit laws at the state and federal level that recover costs for historical property owners making improvements, but this credit is ONLY for INCOME producing property and NOT for SINGLE family occupied homes.
While this helps preserve historical buildings for business purposes (which I endorse) it does nothing for encouraging single family ownership and community integrity and fostering permanent life-long neighborhoods .... which is a real bummer.
When we bought our first home on Postoffice, it was a duplex and we converted it back to a single family home which it still is today.
I am optimistic that our current City Council will develop a responsible, reasonable policy that considers all of the implications of this change.
I also wish we could accomplish this discussion without a big Galveston brouhaha.
But if wishes were horses, beggars would ride.
Question - I thought conversion to multi family units was already banned in an HZD as of 2015. LDR. Am I wrong? Why call for a ban again? I admit I’m 😕 puzzled. Someone help me out here and explain it to me?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.