FRIENDSWOOD
After two years and more than $100,000, the city of Friendswood has won a legal fight against eight residents who sued over the validity of the May 2016 municipal election.
A state court of appeals ruled Tuesday in favor of the city, Mayor Kevin Holland, and city council members Carl Gustafson and Mike Foreman in a lawsuit filed by eight Friendswood residents in 2016.
The appeals court affirmed a trial court’s judgment and found the May 7, 2016, special election was valid. In that election, voters authorized a sales and use tax to fund local economic development.
“Both the original court and the appeals court say that the election was done properly and the plaintiff’s arguments were without merit,” Mayor pro tem Steve Rockey said.
“The city of Friendswood has spent in excess of $100,000 of the taxpayers’ money defending itself on this, money that could have been spent on more worthwhile things.”
The eight voters, who live in Precinct 742 and sued the city are: Robert J. Bertrand, Linda Richard, Deidre Brown, Michael Stacy, Debra Ponchetti-Adams, Mark Adams, Jill Horn and Paul Horn. Their lawsuit argued there were problems with mail-in ballots, inconsistent voting records and an omission of their precinct from the election ordinance.
Precinct 742 is in Harris County, while most of Friendswood is in Galveston County. The city formally called for an election before Harris County redrew its districts. Voters in Precinct 742 did vote in the May elections, but the eight people suing wanted the judge to void the election.
Two items on the May 2016 ballot were sales tax measures. One was for downtown improvements at one-eighth of 1 percent and one was for street maintenance at three-eighths of 1 percent.
Judge Elizabeth Ray of the 334th District Court in Harris County denied the election contest and dismissed the case in November 2016. The eight plaintiffs filed an appeal of the district court’s ruling denying their challenge of the May 7 election in Friendswood.
“I’m glad to have this frivolous lawsuit, where the city of Friendswood was forced to spend over $100,000 on legal fees, behind us,” Councilman Mike Foreman said.
