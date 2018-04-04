GALVESTON
The planning commission this week started working through the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce’s recommendations on a long list of proposed changes to the city’s land-use development rules — a document dictating terms about how isle homeowners and businesses use and develop their properties.
In a Tuesday meeting, the commission made it through about 12 of more than 35 proposals from outside stakeholders who had weighed in with recommendations or comments. Proposals that didn’t have comments from the chamber or general public but had already been hashed out by the commission will go before the city council later this month.
Those include a recommendation to allow a new zoning district called “neighborhood services.” The new designation would allow a person seeking to open a business in an area that abuts a residential neighborhood and commercial zone to apply for a zoning designation other than commercial or resort, which are the current options, Mayor pro tem Terrilyn Tarlton-Shannon said.
The planning commission will eventually send the other proposals to the city council for a vote after deciding whether to adopt the recommendations, keep the originals or adopt compromises, officials said.
In some cases, the planning commission agreed on the chamber’s recommendations. In others, it kept its original proposals and in some it asked for more information about what changes were being requested.
For example, the planning commission had originally proposed allowing planned unit developments on properties of at least 20,000 square feet, or about half an acre. The chamber had proposed allowing planned unit developments on 5,000 square feet, the size of a typical Galveston lot, according to the planning department.
Planned unit developments are designations used to approve projects that might not otherwise meet all the land-use development regulations, according to the city. They’re meant to allow flexibility in development standards that are approved for specific uses on specific sites.
The city has passed nine PUDs for projects, including Galveston College’s new residential housing, Tarlton-Shannon said.
“In the majority of the comments we received from different owners, they’d like this to be used as a vehicle to develop their property,” said John Rocky Sullivan, co-chair of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce’s subcommittee studying the proposals.
The Galveston College lot size was smaller and the residential housing wouldn’t have been possible under the new rules as proposed, said Tarlton-Shannon, who also co-chaired the chamber committee.
“It’s a wonderful technique to be able to have and to continue,” she said. “I think a half acre would prevent us from being able to do Galveston College, Jack in the Box, some others.”
The commission settled on 10,000 square feet, or about the size of two lots, it said. Smaller lots could allow too much variance, said Tim Tietjens, director of planning for the city.
In another case, the planning commission stuck to an original proposal allowing no more than one “accessory dwelling,” such as a garage apartment, in single-family residential-zoned areas. The chamber committee had recommended allowing more than one, according to planning documents.
The commission also kept its recommendation for barring duplexes in area’s zoned R-1, or single-family residential. The chamber had recommended allowing duplexes in those districts. Many people already have converted homes into duplexes, Tarlton-Shannon said. The commission’s consensus was to maintain the prohibition.
“We don’t need more, we’ve got plenty of converted homes already,” said Bruce Reinhart, chairman of the planning commission. “This would encourage people doing it.”
The commission also declined to adopt a chamber recommendation to allow condominium properties in R-2 zoned areas, which allow some types of multifamily residences, according to the planning department. Members generally had concerns about parking and high density on small lots, they said.
The commission hasn’t officially voted on the changes yet.
The city’s planning department has been working with designers, residents and other stakeholders on additional refining of the document for two years after city council in March 2015 voted to approve an overhaul of the document. The document hadn’t previously been fully revised since 1991.
The planning commission voted to approve those changes in October after a series of public hearings and workshops beginning in June. The chamber’s subcommittee asked for more time to review and make recommendations to the plan.
The chamber put out calls for comments from its more than 600 members, Sullivan said. A group of about 10 met frequently to go through the document line by line and give input, he said. The group also met with planning staff weekly to go over the recommendations, Sullivan said.
“We had certain people who had specific projects that needed things changed, needed them done,” Sullivan said. “We had people who were just well-intentioned citizens who wanted to see something changed.”
The committee had taken comments from dozens of isle business owners and homeowners to come up with its recommendations, he said.
“We want to get this document pro-neighborhood and pro-business,” Sullivan said.
Kathy Matteson, an isle homeowner near the Galveston Yacht Basin, questioned during the meeting whether Sullivan’s involvement in the process presented a conflict of interest because of future development plans for his business.
Neighbors, including two present at the meeting, have said they worry Sullivan could advocate for land-use development changes that could affect future development of the yacht basin, such as the possible development of an RV park in the basin’s parking lot or potential industrial development on the property.
The yacht basin has not submitted plans to have an RV park and has better uses for the property, Sullivan said at the meeting. The owners had purchased the property to develop it within the permissible uses in city, state and federal laws, he said.
“We want to be good owners and neighbors,” Sullivan said. “It does us no good to devalue anyone’s property but we also don’t want to have our property rights infringed upon.”
The commission is next scheduled to meet April 17 to go through more of the proposals that the chamber and public have commented on, according to the city.
