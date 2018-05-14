The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia has complicated matters for the Port of Galveston in a longstanding lawsuit several owners of cruise passenger parking lots filed against the public docks in 2014.
At issue is what the port charges owners of private parking lots to shuttle passengers to cruise-ship terminals. The court Friday remanded the case back to the Federal Maritime Commission more than a year after the commission originally ruled in favor of the port.
“The Federal Maritime Commission accepted that the petitioners’ shuttle buses were treated differently than taxis and limos,” Circuit Judge Brett Kavanaugh said. “But the commission then strangely concluded that petitioners were not injured by being charged more. The commission’s conclusion is not sustainable.”
In June of 2014, EZ Cruise Parking, Lighthouse Parking and Dolphin Parking made a federal case of the port’s decision to impose a 261 percent increase in the fee it charges them to shuttle customers to and from cruise-ship terminals, filing a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas in Galveston.
Three days earlier, the same group had filed a complaint with the Federal Maritime Commission, accusing the port of imposing excessive tariffs that weren’t reasonably related to the value of services rendered by the port. They also asserted the port violated the Shipping Act of 1984 by charging them a flat rate per parking space, while continuing to charge access fees for other commercial passenger vehicles using the terminals.
Despite the case being remanded back to the commission, this week attorneys representing the public docks said the ruling was only delaying the inevitable.
The case was remanded so the commission could make more findings on certain aspects and will do so in the next few months, said Anthony Brown, the port’s attorney.
“We remain hopeful that the FMC will issue a new decision in the port’s favor, incorporating the new findings, within that time frame,” Brown said.
Gerald Morrissey, an attorney representing the parking lot owners, declined to comment Monday.
The appeals court is looking for the Federal Maritime Commission to consider why the port treats the parking lot owners differently from taxi companies, Brown said.
The U.S. Federal Maritime Commission in January 2017 upheld a December 2015 ruling by Administrative Law Judge Clay C. Guthridge on claims by the private lot owners that the port violated U.S. Code 41106, which forbids a marine operator from unreasonably refusing to negotiate. Guthridge ruled the claims unsubstantiated and dismissed them with “prejudice,” meaning they can’t be brought up again.
The lot companies appealed to the full commission.
Disputes between the port and the private parking lots have been going on for years. With the addition of Carnival Vista in 2018, about 650,000 cruise-ship passengers will travel to the island yearly, mostly by car. Some leave their cars at hotels, while others use various lots near the cruise terminals along Harborside Drive. The port controls 2,560 parking spots; competing private firms own more than 1,000 and several operators are negotiating deals for more.
The port has long argued private parking lots, which are profiting from a public investment in cruise-ship terminals, should help shoulder some of the costs.
In 2003, when private lots began proliferating on the island, the port began charging access fees on vans and shuttles each time they dropped passengers off at a terminal.
After outcry from hoteliers and lot owners, the port in 2006 changed the fee structure, assessing $8 a month per parking space on private lot owners. Hotels would pay $10 a trip.
In May of 2014, the Wharves Board of Trustees, which governs the port, raised the per-space charge on private lot owners to $28.88, a 261 percent increase. Access fees on hotel shuttles rose to $20 a trip. That rate hike triggered the lawsuits.
In September 2014, board members voted 5-1 to rescind the per-space increases and to start charging lot owners on a per-trip basis. The new fee structure would levy a $30 charge for each trip into the port for commercial vehicles, courtesy vehicles, shuttles and limousines with seating capacity of 15 people or more. Vehicles with a seating capacity of less than 15 would be charged $20 per trip.
The lawsuit against the wharves board continued despite that vote.
The port may recover more than half the $500,000 or so it has paid in legal expenses. Guthridge ruled that based on recent Shipping Act amendments, the port may recover attorney’s fees incurred after December 2014, which is about $284,000.
The private parking lot owners filed the companion case in the U.S. District Court for injunctive relief. They wanted to continue paying the old rate while they awaited a legal ruling, because the Federal Maritime Commission could offer only limited remedies, Hulse Wagner, an attorney previously representing the port, said in an earlier interview with The Daily News.
As the lawsuit played out, the private parking lot owners continued to pay $8 per space under the old rules and put the balance of $20.88 in a court registry. Meanwhile, the port has tracked access fee charges since September 2014 against the private parking lot owners.
The case in the U.S. District Court is suspended, pending the closure of the case with the Federal Maritime Commission.
