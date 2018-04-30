SANTA FE
Crews have completed widening a stretch of FM 646 in Santa Fe, and the Texas Department of Transportation will open the lanes today, officials said.
Officials will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m. today at the project site at the FM 646 and state Highway 6 intersection.
Crews widened a rural, two-lane section of FM 646 to a four-lane, divided section, transportation department spokesman Danny Perez said.
The section is 1.2 miles long, running from state Highway 6 to FM 1764. The work included realigning a curve in the highway and constructing a bridge.
The construction cost $12.8 million. Sterling Delaware Holding Co. was the contractor.
The transportation department paid for the construction while Galveston County funded the engineering design for the project, Perez said.
The Santa Fe Economic Development Corp. paid for the rights of way needed to expand and improve the stretch of highway, Galveston County Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken Clark said.
Although the stretch of highway is not in Precinct 4, Clark serves on the Houston-Galveston Area Council transportation committee, and he supported the project that was part of the 2014 Proposition 1 funding, he said.
In 2014, Texas voters approved Proposition 1, amending the state constitution to authorize a portion of severance taxes levied on oil and gas extraction to be directed toward unmet needs on the state highway system.
The transportation department asked to put $1.74 billion of that money into the State Highway Fund. The Houston-Galveston Area Council got $178 million for connectivity projects. One of the five projects the council chose was the FM 646 improvement in Santa Fe.
Widening the highway will help with traffic, and the bridge will allow high water to move faster, Clark said.
Crews Monday still had orange barrels to move, Santa Fe City Councilman Bill Pittman said.
The project was needed and will make a difference for residents, he said.
“The traffic on 646 is growing tremendously,” Pittman said.
“Businesses are going to look at that corridor for commercial development.”
