LEAGUE CITY
League City council streamlined the permitting process for developers Tuesday when members voted unanimously to combine two planning steps.
Applicants can now submit site development plans and building permit paperwork at the same time, making the process more efficient, and it should decrease review time, city staff members said.
The process used to be that site plans went to the planning department while building plans went in a separate process to the building department.
Developers would have to wait for the site plan review before applying for the building permits, prolonging projects by weeks or even months.
A site plan shows how a developer will build a site and how the plans meet city zoning requirements, from the parking lot to the setbacks to the landscaping and trees. A developer needs building permits to start work on construction and then later to show inspectors onsite.
The council members on Tuesday passed an amendment to the zoning ordinance to allow combining the plan submissions.
The amendment also gets rid of unnecessary language as well as making the process simple, Senior Planner Kris Carpenter said at an April Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. The commission voted 6-0 to recommend that the council approve the amendment.
In the old procedure, city staff at times would request changes in one set of plans that were not reflected in the other set of plans.
A single application packet will include both the site development plan and commercial building plans, Planning Director David Hoover said.
Any changes would be made on both plans and should eliminate any inconsistencies, Hoover said.
The new system will expedite the process for builders, Mayor Pat Hallisey said.
Combining the two steps comes after more than a year of talks between developers and city officials to find ways to improve the process and encourage development.
The change to a streamlined approach is another positive move in assisting commercial development, said Steve Paterson, president of the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“This will assist the planning and zoning department in considering the project in whole,” Paterson said. “This will help in managing growth going forward.”
