LEAGUE CITY
Council members agree the city’s crowded, rundown animal shelter should be replaced, but Hurricane Harvey and a price tag millions of dollars more than expected has them rethinking a new facility that advocates worked to get on the capital project list.
Council members Tuesday discussed three options for the project, including scaling it down, delaying it or scrapping it altogether after cost estimates came in almost $3 million higher than expected.
Architects had estimated in 2016 the cost of a 19,000-square-foot facility would be $7.5 million.
Construction on the new animal shelter was supposed to start in July, but when more detailed plans called for a $10.3 million facility, the city took a step back and considered a scaled-down version of the new shelter.
The higher price tag had many causes, city staff said. For one, the plans were for a 20,225-square-foot facility. Also, prices had risen in the two years since the initial estimate. To meet a greater demand after Harvey, construction costs in the greater Houston had gone up as much as 10 percent, staff members said.
Police Chief Gary Ratliff, who oversees the animal control department and the shelter, presented three options to the council: Stick with the $10.3 million plan, go for a smaller facility that meets the $7.5 million already budgeted or scrap the entire project.
Even if the city goes with the scaled-down proposal that hits the budgeted amount, expansion could be needed as the city continues to grow, Ratliff said.
Martha Seng of Houston-based Jackson & Ryan Architects showed plans for a scaled-down animal shelter at 15,020 square feet. It would still be larger than the existing shelter, but could take in fewer animals than the proposed larger building, Seng said.
The city badly needed to improve the shelter, said Kim Schoolcraft, animal services manager. The existing shelter is at 821 N. Kansas Ave.
“The building we have now is borderline inhumane,” she said.
While no one on the city council Tuesday called to eliminate the project, some did suggest a new shelter could wait a year or two as the city looks for more money for drainage improvements.
“When we are staring down $100 million of flood mitigation, it’s not easy to reach in our back pocket and pull out another $2.5 million,” Councilman Nick Long said.
The scaled-down plan that was within the $7.5 million budget was a better option than the $10.3 million plan, Mayor Pat Hallisey said.
The project needs to get done sooner than later, but the city first should take care of drainage problems and flood mitigation projects, Long said
“There are people sitting in trailers in front of their homes right now,” he said.
