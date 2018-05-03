GALVESTON
Sea levels are rising along the Gulf Coast, and so are insurance premiums for homeowners, officials from five Gulf Coast states said Thursday.
County supervisors and commissioners from Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas met in Galveston this week to discuss legislative issues they have in common. Hurricanes, flood mitigation, disaster recovery and rising sea levels topped their concerns.
In Mississippi’s Harrison County, redrawn flood maps will raise flood insurance premiums from $400 to $6,000, Supervisor Connie McCain Rocko said.
“Do you know what that would do to the economy of a coastal community?” she said.
Sea levels also are rising. Texas homes that barely missed flooding during Hurricane Harvey or previous events could flood the next time, caucus members said.
The sea level varies by geography, Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick said. The caucus looked at pictures of a Galveston structure that had a watermark from Hurricane Ike in 2008 showing how high the water rose.
“It would be 3 inches higher today,” Branick said.
The National Flood Insurance Program expires July 31. Congress is considering bills to reauthorize it and alternative insurance programs, and the county officials were also considering which ones would do the most good for their coastal communities.
The National Association of Counties held the Gulf States Counties and Parishes Caucus on Wednesday and Thursday at Moody Gardens.
“We have a lot bigger voice when the five of us get together,” Chambers County Judge Jimmy Sylvia said.
Galveston County is not a member of the association, County Judge Mark Henry said.
The Texas General Land Office is updating its coastal master plan, Deputy Director of Coastal Resources David Green said. The state also is studying ecosystem restoration along the coast as part of an environmental study for a proposed coastal spine, a dike and gate system that would prevent a storm surge in Galveston Bay in the event of a hurricane.
Conservation along watersheds is another shared concern, and several speakers said watersheds don’t have political boundaries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.