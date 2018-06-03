FRIENDSWOOD
Friendswood achieved an unprecedented flood insurance program rating in 2003, but the rating has fallen in recent years, which could affect the rates property owners pay for federal flood insurance.
Such a sharp decline in the rating implies the city is no longer doing as much to mitigate flood damage, one expert said. However, city officials said they are not cutting corners, and the rating fell because of changes in the rules.
The National Flood Insurance Program’s Community Rating System is a voluntary incentive program that recognizes and encourages communities to do things that will reduce flood damage to insurable property. Those mitigation efforts can reduce the amount the National Flood Insurance Program, which been plagued by debt from covering catastrophic losses, must pay out after events like Hurricane Harvey.
Depending upon the level of participation, flood insurance premium rates can be reduced up to 45 percent, Federal Emergency Management Agency spokesman Kurt Pickering said.
Cities are rated 1 to 10 in the system and can get different insurance reductions. For example, if your community earns 4,500 points or more, it qualifies for Class 1, and property owners in the floodplain get a 45 percent discount. If your community earns 500 points, it’s in Class 9, and property owners in the floodplain get a 5 percent discount.
The system grants points for 19 different activities that communities can participate in such as outreach projects, floodplain mapping and stormwater management.
Friendswood achieved a rating of 5 in October 2003, which was a good rating and unprecedented for the city. In recent years though, the city’s rating has fallen to 7, according to FEMA documents.
A community like Friendswood falling back that hard in the rating system is relatively unheard of, Samuel Brody, a flood expert at Texas A&M University, said.
“Having worked with FEMA for years and years, it’s well-documented that to go from a 5 to a 7 they stopped doing stuff to protect their residents,” he said.
It’s unclear how the city’s rating decrease specifically happened, Brody said.
“It could be that they cut a program, they cut a staff member, they had budget issues,” he said. “It could be a compliance issue. Friendswood was a real leader in the mitigation area. I’m just curious why they let it slip.”
The community rating system allows cities incentives in the form of premium discounts for communities, and if Friendwood’s system fell, that might potentially have consequences for the city, Body said.
“How is that fall affecting the programs they are asking for?” he said. “Because they literally fell back.”
However, city officials said they are doing nothing differently, and the rating fell because the program’s rules changed.
“This wasn’t a situation where we failed to do anything,” City Manager Morad Kabiri said. “There was a new manual adopted by the system.”
The rating system’s manual was updated in April 2017, and Friendswood has had a regularly scheduled cycle, Pickering said.
Regardless of the rating, the city’s focus right now is helping residents recover from Harvey, Mayor Mike Foreman said.
“Despite how we are rated, we are going to work hard on our flooding and drainage issues,” he said.
Friendswood officials estimated damage from Harvey, which caused massive flooding in late August, to be near $82.7 million citywide. Damage to single-family houses in Friendswood was about $62.1 million. Of 2,410 single-family homes damaged, more than 190 were destroyed, with more than 48 inches of water inside.
The city hasn’t done anything different with the program, building official Brian Rouane said.
“We have done nothing different,” he said. “It’s a daily routine that I’m involved in and a lot of my job deals with the CRS program.”
The city is focusing on how to recover from Harvey and little effect from the rating is felt, Rouane said.
“As far as how it’s effected the rating, there’s been little effect in the daily activities,” he said. “We have been doing the same things for the last few years. We have maintained the same polices to the program.”
The city will try to improve its rating, but the main goal is assisting flooded residents, Foreman said.
“We are still trying to help people out,” he said. “We are going to continue those efforts.”
