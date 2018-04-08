KEMAH
Business owners along a part Sixth Street near the Kemah Boardwalk will soon have a new sidewalk and more room for outdoor seating, city officials said.
The city plans to install sidewalks on the south side of the street between Bradford Avenue and Kipp Avenue, near businesses that could benefit from more pedestrian access, city officials said.
The approval was a joint agreement involving four properties, Mayor Carl Joiner said.
“You have Skallywag Suds N’ Grub, and next to that is a sub shop and next to that is a bar facility,” he said. “We are allowing them to have a bigger deck area.”
Owners will be paying for the added deck space and it will not cost the city any money, Joiner said.
But if the city needs to add improvements to underground utilities near the new deck space, business owners would have to cover the cost of replacing the decks, Joiner said.
“All the areas, when they build it, may get torn up down the road because we have city utilities underneath,” he said. “There are water lines, cables, a couple of utilities underneath that we probably will never need to get to, but if we have to, we’d have to tear up the deck.”
Having businesses increase their property space will not impose on traffic and will make the area safer, Joiner said.
“It’s going to help because right now we don’t really have a sidewalk, and after we do this, we will,” he said. “Sidewalks will be implemented on that site. We are really improving in our mind the safety down there.”
Sidewalks are an important component to the agreement, Councilman Kyle Burks said.
“We had to create walkways because, due to the traffic, it’s not safe and it’s a necessary thing we had to do,” he said. “We need to accommodate pedestrian access because if people don’t feel safe they won’t return to Kemah.”
But added deck space and new sidewalks might make the street even more congested and tight, Kemah resident Keith Mercado said.
“I know that Voodoo Hut has already extended their deck,” he said. “It’s a single-lane road. I don’t know why I would want to extend anything.”
The idea is that added space for businesses will bring in more customers and more sales, Burks said.
Kemah depends much more on sales tax revenues to fund its budget, city officials said.
Kemah city officials approved a budget that will see about $2.78 million of the total $3.8 million in general fund revenues coming by means of sales tax, records state.
Added space for businesses and better pedestrian access is vital to the boardwalk’s future, Burks said.
“The city is always looking for synergy between businesses and citizens,” he said. “The businesses get more space and the visitors and residents are going to get more pedestrian access. The businesses are excited to have more space and grow sales.”
