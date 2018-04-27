David Cox, a professional drywall installer, arrived in Galveston County three months ago with the group 8 Days of Hope to repair homes flooded during Hurricane Harvey.
Cox, who is from New Hampshire, stayed to volunteer and train retirees to help. He’s moving on soon to help tornado victims in Meridian, Miss.
“It’s going to be hard to pull away,” Cox said. “The damage here was so widespread.”
Cox was part of the massive 8 Days of Hope recovery event in March that brought 4,692 volunteers to complete 1,251 projects on 410 homes in Galveston County. They logged 302,000 volunteer hours over 15 days, organizers said.
But that work isn’t done.
The 4B Disaster Response Network organized the March event and matched 8 Days of Hope volunteers with homes that needed work. But 2,400 families had applied for help, and the volunteers couldn’t get to everyone, said Ben Baldwin, the director of the network. Baldwin still has a list of about 2,000 homes that volunteers have not yet worked at.
More volunteers are coming to help finish the work started on some homes belonging to people in the most need, Baldwin said.
“We don’t want to give false hope,” he said.
The organization faced some backlash after some well-intentioned volunteers made promises about fixing homes that they could not deliver. Some homeowners expected volunteers but none ever showed up, while others had work done but it was done poorly or incompletely by unskilled volunteers in some situations, residents said.
To better manage expectations, 4B is hiring a communications assistant, Baldwin said.
The organization is also bringing in more volunteers throughout the rest of spring, including 300 skilled people to help homeowners with higher needs.
“We are going to target people we’ve already helped,” Baldwin said. Those would be the high-needs people whose homes still need work completed.
Cox is training some retirees who live in the area to float, tape and texture drywall, all part of the process of rebuilding interior walls.
Jim Tatum, who lives in the Clear Lake area, is one of those local retirees learning the details of proper drywall installation. He and five other men who go to University Baptist Church there have been volunteering with 4B since September, he said.
“Our goal is to help people get back into their homes,” Tatum said. “People who already recovered or didn’t have damage just don’t realize the magnitude. The need is still great.”
About 20,000 homes flooded in Galveston County when Harvey hit eight months ago.
One home Cox visited still had a temporary plastic mop sink in the kitchen instead of more permanent sink, he said.
“It’s emotional when the people show up,” he said. “The emotions are raw. Maybe they’ve saved some money, but they have no idea how to do the work. They would hire someone, but that’s pretty expensive.”
More volunteers will arrive in Galveston County during the summer and fall and will coordinate with 4B to help more people, Baldwin said.
“We’re still trying,” Baldwin said. “We are trying every angle.”
