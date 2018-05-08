Sea Star Base Galveston will have its Meet a Mariner Day event at noon May 19 in the Commodore Room of the base at 7509 Broadway in Galveston.
Michael R. Barratt, a NASA astronaut, will make a personal appearance and presentation.
In conjunction with National Maritime Day, Meet a Mariner Day will feature boat tours, educational exhibits, and the opportunity to meet professional mariners, tour vessels and learn about maritime careers.
Admission is free and open to the public, and food and refreshments, complimentary parking and a shuttle also will be available.
For more information, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call Capt. Margaret Candler at 409-572-2560, Ext. 1006.
— Angela Wilson
