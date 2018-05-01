GALVESTON
The city plans to spend about $1.34 million in federal grants to build new sidewalks, run an after-school program and work on housing rehabilitation projects, among other things.
Galveston budgeted for about a dozen proposed projects to be funded this year from its share of Community Development Block Grants and a federal housing program, officials said.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development administers the programs, but hasn’t released the money to cities yet because of delays in congressional budget approval.
Under federal requirements, the money has to be spent on projects that either benefit low- and-moderate income people or eliminate slum and blight or meet an urgent community development need, according to the program.
Last week, the Galveston City Council gave approval to a list of projects detailing how the new money will be spent. The projects include funding code inspections of houses and providing a housing rehabilitation grant for about eight low-to-moderate income houses, according to the city.
City crews were still working on some of the projects funded by the programs in 2017, including sidewalk paving.
