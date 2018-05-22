GALVESTON
City leaders Thursday selected members of a nine-person ad hoc committee on beach access and dune protection — thorny issues sometimes pitting property rights against the public's right to open beaches.
The committee's recommendations will be at the forefront of discussions over coming months about overhauling the city's beach access and dune protection plan, which hasn't been revised since 2004.
The city council Thursday selected seven of the nine committee members after voting down an amendment to have 11 members with two guaranteed from the Park Board of Trustees. The city's planning commission selected two of the nine positions.
The council didn't want to load the committee with city and park board staffers when outside applicants were interested, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
"They're going to be part of the process regardless," he said. "That's what their job is, and they're good at it."
One park board employee was appointed to the committee. Yarbrough appointed Reuben Trevino, the park board's director of operations for beach services, to serve as a voting member.
Council members had received many applications, officials said. Council members appointed Rhonda Gregg Hirsch, who has worked extensively with governmental bodies such as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, according to her LinkedIn profile.
Joanie Steinhaus, the Gulf program director for the Turtle Island Restoration Network, was appointed, as was Virginia Greb, who studied marine resource management and works at Sea Star Base Galveston.
The council also appointed Paul Sivon, a geoscientist who has worked on projects in the Gulf of Mexico. Jerry Mohn, the president of the Texas chapter of the American Shore and Beach Preservation Association, also was appointed to the committee.
The city council did not say when the committee might begin meeting.
In 2015, the Galveston Industrial Development Corp. and the city council hired Coastal Strategies Group to review existing recommendations.
One of the consultant’s recommendations was to consolidate three documents that address erosion and regulate sand dune development and preservation into one master plan. The city council in January adopted that draft ordinance.
City staff members met twice in February with the planning commission to come up with an action plan for addressing changes to the beach access and dune protection plans. One of the first recommendations was to form an ad hoc committee, officials said.
The planning commission and committee will convene a series of public meetings before developing the first draft of amendments, likely in July, according to the city. Because of the lengthy land office review process, a new beach access document likely would not be completed until 2019, officials said.
