More than 120 food service establishments are being recognized this month by the Galveston County Health District as winners of the 2018 Gold Ribbon Award.
“Galveston County food service establishments that earn these awards take protecting the health of their customers very seriously,” said Martin Entringer, consumer health services manager for the district. “We’re happy to recognize these excellent operators.”
Although this month marks the 22nd year the Gold Ribbon Award has been handed out, this was the first year that awards were given based on new qualifications that included recognition by the type of establishment.
Each year, the health district recognizes food service establishments that show exemplary compliance with the Texas Food Establishment Rules.
While most establishments generally comply with the rules, Gold Ribbon Award winners go above and beyond with compliance. Establishments had to meet new criteria this year. Those with scores in the top 5 percent in new categories including restaurants, bars, convenience stores, schools and mobile units, were eligible for awards.
The following 121 establishments earned 2018 Gold Ribbon Awards:
Clear Lake Shores: Luv Me Tenders
Dickinson: Bay Area Recovery Center No. 4, Kid City No. 2, Dickinson Independent School District Gator Academy, Pine Drive Baptist Church, Jenny Taco’s, No. 2 License Plate No. 25B-T, The Snack Down and Texas Beer Refinery Tap Room.
Friendswood: Primrose School of Friendswood, Jolly Farms, The Lemonade Bar, Dunn Brothers Coffee, For Children Only Inc., Calvary Houston, Mary Queen Food Pantry, Friends Uncorked, Wedgewood Elementary School, Zue Bales Intermediate School and Friendswood Junior High School.
Galveston: Ocean Food Store, Schlitterbahn Surf Side Bar, Gofresh Gourmet, Jolly Farms, Spring Hill Farms, Club 68, The Marketplace, Shop and Drive, Star Food Store, Jamaica Beach RV Resort, mobile, Gretta E. Oppe Elementary School, The Galley, Nick’s Kitchen and Beach Bar, Gaido’s Restaurant, Willie G’s Seafood and Steakhouse, Bronco Burrito, Kroger (deli/bakery), and Arlan’s Market No. 5.
Gilchrist: Fanta Sea BBQ & Grill.
Kemah: Dippin Dots Mobile Unit No. 2, Tutti Fruitti Frozen Yogurt, Kemah Palms Recovery, Texas Corinthian Yacht Club and La Vace Stewart Elementary School.
La Marque: Mama Frances Soul Kitchen, Bouldins Bundle of Bears, Fantastic Child Development Center, Express Lane, Food Blitz, Snow King and Abundant Life Christian School.
League City: Cat Corner, Walgreens No. 3760, Walgreens No. 6566, Dollar General No. 7436, Kroger No. 398 (produce), Dollar Tree No. 5535, Jumping World Inc., Cabela’s, Kroger No. 144 (grocery/produce), Hampton Inn and Suites, Bonny’s Donuts, Ludwig’s Catering, Japanese Food Express, Ivett’s Italian Grill, Toyko Gardens Catering LLC, Waffle House No. 976, Kiddie Academy, Lighthouse Learning Academy, Kiddie Academy Expansion (2), Kids R Kids No. 29, Hometown Heroes Kitchen and Concession, Corner Store No. 1914, Japanese Food Express, Kroger No. 398 (meat/seafood), The Cottages at Clear Lake, Creekside Intermediate School, Odyssey Academy Bay Area, Zoyo Neighborhood Yogurt, Holly Berry Tearoom and Gifts, Hedrick’s Catering and Events, Kroger No. 398 (deli), League City Mart, Kroger No. 398 (grocery) and Walmart No. 4618 (grocery/meat).
San Leon: Snow Cone Avenue.
Santa Fe: Cruiser’s Icehouse, Santa Fe Country Store No. 52, Pook’s Crawfish Hole, Red Dirt and Blue Jeans, Kat’s Barbecue, Haak Vineyards and Winery, La Frontera No. 3, East Dragon Chinese Restaurant, Childworks, Arcadia First Baptist Church Mother’s Day Out, American Fitness and Martial Arts, Domino’s Pizza No. 6562, Arlan’s Market No. 9 (meat), D. Kubacak Elementary School, Santa Fe Junior High School, R.J. Wollam Elementary School, Santa Fe High School and Elizabeth Yaws Cowan Education Center.
Texas City: Texas City Fairfield Inn, Diamond Jim’s Country Saloon, KLM Food Mart, Dawn Donuts, Ring of Fire Brew and Que Grill, Childworks, Galveston County Food Bank, Coffee Connection, The Society of St. Vincent de Pau, Susan’s Market, First Christian Church, College of the Mainland Child Development Lab, Pops Place, Levi Fry Intermediate School and Food Rite.
Additional information about the awards is available at www.gchd.org/goldribbon.
