GALVESTON
For six of the 578 people accepting their degrees from the University of Texas Medical Branch School of Nursing on Friday afternoon, the ceremony was a family affair.
Six graduates spent the day at the Moody Gardens Convention Center surrounded by relatives because their family members either work or teach at the medical branch.
The nearly 600 graduates all became a part of a community of more than 12,000 who have graduated from a nursing school institution that began in 1890 as the John Sealy Hospital Training School for Nurses, officials said.
Tonya Callender received her nursing degree 30 years ago and on Friday received her doctoral degree in Nursing Practice and watched her daughter, Trista Arnold, achieve her dreams.
“It seems like a family affair,” Callender said. “I’m graduating with my doctorate, she’s graduating with her bachelor’s. It’s a very rigorous program. There’s a lot of work.”
The family affair continued when Callender accepted her doctoral hood from her husband, David Callender, the medical branch’s president.
“It’s always such an exciting time,” she said. “Graduations are always a little emotional.”
The medical branch crafts an interesting environment because it allows families to work together and the friendships created are lasting, graduate Allison Strawn said.
“It’s very exciting,” she said. “I’ve become very close with my schoolmates.”
Strawn’s father, Ken, also works at the medical branch and has helped guide his daughter through this journey, he said.
“She’ll be the sixth of our family to work at the University of Texas Medical Branch School,” he said. “It’s definitely a family affair. It’s exciting because I get to see all the students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.