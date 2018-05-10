LEAGUE CITY
League City officials will spend $4,540 this year on a campaign that launched May 4 in an effort to connect with residents.
The campaign, #LCLove, encourages residents to post on social media what they love about League City.
It is also part of a larger public service campaign to allow residents to engage with city staff and learn about resources and programs, spokeswoman Sarah Greer Osborne said.
The communications department that Osborne heads is forming a League City Street Team to be at booths at city events, she said.
Print and multimedia materials for the campaign were funded out of the communication department’s budget under Public Awareness Programs, Osborne said.
The items include 250 T-shirts, 1,000 Koozies, 5,000 magnets, 10,000 postcards, a pop-up banner and a photo backdrop with the League City logo. The backdrop will also be used during news conferences as well, Osborne said.
— Valerie Wells
