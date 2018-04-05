CLEAR LAKE SHORES
How city officials communicate with residents is shaping up to be a key issue in a race for three spots on the Clear Lake Shores City Council.
Communication became an issue during Hurricane Harvey, which struck in late August 2017. There were problems and delays with the city's reporting system during Harvey, frustrating some residents.
Seven residents are running for open spots on city council in the May 5 election: Amanda Fenwick, Angie Terrell, Bryan Hoerner, Jason Morton, Kurt Otten, Sheldon Solmonsson and Thomas Haaland.
Clear Lake Shores is a city of about 1,000 residents nestled between Kemah and Clear Lake. The council is elected at large. All seven candidates will appear on the ballot, and the three with the most votes are elected.
Mayor pro tem Amanda Fenwick, who first ran for city council in 2012, said she has the experience needed to improve the community.
"We have streamlined the budget," she said. "We have formed a communications task force to work through some of the communications issues we face here in Clear Lake Shores."
The city council in November 2017 approved starting a communications task force after getting community feedback.
The task force will evaluate the city’s communications resources and practices as well as other methods and technology and make recommendations to the city council. It will draft a comprehensive communications policy for the council to consider, city staff said.
Communication is an integral part of any community and improvements must be made, Fenwick said.
"This task force is hard at work, and I'm proud of that work and I look forward to presenting the recommendations and full communications policy and plan to the council," she said.
Like Fenwick, Haaland agrees that improved communication is an important issue in the election, he said.
"I would like to better the community by improving the communication between residents and Clear Lake Shores city operations," he said. "In this age of technology, there are many avenues we can use to make this happen. What I do aim for is better transparency and that council tries harder to work for the citizens by informing better and get us more involved by listening to what people actually want."
Haaland, who serves on the city's planning and zoning committee, wants to assist the community on a higher level, he said.
"I am a citizen and want to be the voice of other residents to maintain the uniqueness, that we all love, that is Clear Lake Shores," he said. "My mission is in line with what Clear Lake Shores stands for, embracing the unique character and spirit of the residents."
Hoerner, who has served on city council for three terms, will consider any options to improve the city if he is re-elected, he said.
"My past goal has always been to look for ways to improve our city, whether that means better communication or controlled commercial development," he said. "I try to find a good mix of new ideas and improvements to existing policies so that I can provide a more well-rounded service to the community."
Otten, who has been on the city's waterfront compliance board for the past four years, wants to ensure that Clear Lake Shores moves forward, he said.
"Clear Lake Shores is the epitome of slow pace living, a sense of community you don't find just anywhere and an overall amazing place to live," he said. "I believe my extensive background with budgets, working with multiple contractors and continued community service would allow me to be an asset to the current city council."
Listening to residents' concerns is key to maintaining a solid relationship with the community, Otten said.
"I have learned throughout the years that not only listening but actually hearing what people want is vital to success," he said. "Having the opportunity to serve my community as a Clear Lake Shores council member would be an honor and privilege. I believe all of my experience will allow me to be a fair and impartial council member."
Morton, Solmonsson and Terrell did not respond to a request for comments.
Election day is May 5. Early voting begins April 23.
