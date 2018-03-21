LEAGUE CITY
The $10 million project to improve Calder Road, which has been underway for four years, to the annoyance of residents, won’t be finished for another 12 months, city officials said Wednesday.
Contractors scheduled the roadbed to be completed by the end of the year, but Calder Road won’t be entirely done until March 2019, city officials said.
The project, which began in 2014 as a joint effort with Galveston County to help move traffic between League City Parkway and FM 517, includes rehabilitating a water pipeline, improving sanitary sewer lines, constructing a new water pump station and adding improvements to the street.
“We have concerns with how long it’s taken,” City Manager John Baumgartner said. “The schedule is embarrassing and we are going to persevere and we are going to get it completed.”
Moving nearby utility lines had been a big part of the delay in completing the project, Baumgartner said.
The city demanded in December 2016 that Minnesota-based contractor S.J. Louis Construction of Texas complete the second phase, the wastewater phase of the project, by January 2017. The six-month time frame for the work had stretched to 12 months, city officials said.
The city council awarded the $2.6 million contract to S.J. Louis Construction for the Calder Road 30-inch sanitary sewer improvements project in August 2015 and an additional $87,000 in a change order the same day. The council also authorized a work change directive budget of $195,133.
The city council also approved an $8.28 million contract with Texas Sterling Construction Co., based in The Woodlands, to move utilities from the area around Magnolia Bayou to construct a 72-inch storm sewer from the bayou to Big League Dreams Parkway, city officials said. The company started that work in February 2017.
“There is a series of utilities that have to be moved,” Baumgartner said. “There was a water line at the edge of the roadway and we felt it was in the city’s best interest to relocate that water line.”
For the foreseeable future, residents will have to deal with one lane of traffic, Baumgartner said.
“It’s clearly a construction zone,” he said. “It will remain one lane northbound. I can’t tear the whole thing up and deny access to the whole roadway.”
The project is taking longer than expected, but it’s important to complete the project correctly, Baumgartner said.
“You’ve got to put the foundation down before you can start putting the road back up,” he said. “You’ve got to get the drainage right as that’s key to the longevity.”
Gary Lee, a lawyer who lives in the 2500 block of Calder Road, is annoyed that construction has moved at a sluggish pace, he said.
“I’m not in the construction business, but I’m not a complete moron,” Lee said. “Why is this taking months and months?”
The management and the scheduling of the construction hasn’t impressed him, Lee said.
“I went to my first meeting on the project in October of 2013,” he said. “They announced then it was going to be an 18-month project. It’s now 2018 and it’s still just nothing.”
Residents who live along that road need to be patient and realize the outcome will be worth any headache, Mayor Pat Hallisey said.
“Trust me, if I lived there, I’d be as steamed as they were,” he said. “We are going to get it done. Residents can rest assured of that. I know there have been problems out there, but that’s going to be an important road in the future.”
(2) comments
I'm struck by the similarities between the Calder Road project and Galveston Seawall amenities. In both cases, the original schedule has proven worthless and all we hear is 'we're working on it, and you're gonna be happy when it's done'. An unacceptable situation that applies to many, many local government projects. So who gets fired if a project takes 2x or 3x the expected time or budget? No one. And that's the problem.
Just another example of government inefficiency, which unfortunately is the norm in today's society. Add to that fact that most do not care about doing the job to the best of their abilities and you get what is happening on Calder road. We are thankful that we have moved away and do not have to put up with all of that mess anymore....
