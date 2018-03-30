LEAGUE CITY
Building a 2-foot berm along a ditch bordering the Oaks of Clear Creek is a small part of a massive and expensive effort to prevent neighborhood flooding, City Manager John Baumgartner said.
City officials are compiling a comprehensive drainage program based in part on six studies from four engineering firms, Assistant City Manager Bo Bass said.
The city is presenting preliminary engineering reports to six neighborhoods that flooded. The most recent meeting was Wednesday for Oaks of Clear Creek residents.
Improving their neighborhood drainage could cost about $6.5 million and the regional improvements to the same neighborhood could be another $25 million, engineers from Houston-based Lockwood, Andrews and Newnam Inc. said.
A large part of Oaks of Clear Creek drains to the south to Bradshaw Ditch, then into Benson’s Bayou, which in turn drains to Dickinson Bayou, according to a draft of the report. The plan also suggested ways to improve the way water flows through the ditches to the bayous.
The challenge for the city is to make some small-scale improvements in the neighborhood as soon as possible while determining how the Dickinson Bayou watershed could drain better. City officials in Dickinson also are struggling with the same challenges to improve drainage inside the city, while coordinating with surrounding cities and the county as well as surrounding counties.
Residents told the engineers Wednesday about their flooding experiences in Oaks of Clear Creek over the past 20 years. The city had conducted an earlier study in 2010 after a 2009 flood, but a proposed earthen berm along the ditch the study suggested was never built, residents said.
Even before Harvey, water drained slower after heavy storms than it had in previous years, they said.
“Something changed,” resident Ed Parsons said.
Two specific things have changed in 20 years, said Derek St. John, vice president of engineering firm Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam Inc. The hydrology, or how water moves in relation to the land, has changed, he said. Also, the rainfall pattern has increased, St. John said.
Resident Andy Aycoth found Wednesday’s meeting productive and positive, but some things disappointed him, including that the city staff and the consulting engineers were not familiar with the 2010 study, he said.
“They could not even tell me when the berm would be built,” Aycoth said.
Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam Inc. engineers did not explain how much their proposals would reduce flooding, Aycoth said.
The final engineering report will be completed by June in time for budget talks with city council members, Baumgartner said.
“Obviously, there is a sense of urgency,” Baumgartner said. But planning the big projects involves finding the money, figuring out which ones to do first and analyzing how much bang for the buck each one offers.
“It’s not as fast as we like,” Baumgartner said. “It’s certainly not as fast as you like. That’s why we will try to move forward with the berm to keep water out of the neighborhood as an incremental approach.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.