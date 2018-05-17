Third-quarter 2017 property tax installment payments for disaster victims, seniors, disabled people and disabled veterans are due by May 31, according to the tax assessor/collector.
The second half of the split or half payment installment is due July 2.
July 2 also is the deadline to apply for a payment agreement on any 2017 delinquent property taxes in order to avoid 15 percent to 20 percent attorney fees from being added to past due accounts.
Payments may be mailed or left in Galveston County Tax Office drop boxes, paid online (www.galcotax.com) via electronic check ($1 bank fee) or credit card (2.5 percent merchant fee), or credit card via telephone at 866-865-1433 (English) or 866-865-1435 (Spanish).
Tax office branches are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays in Galveston, League City, Santa Fe and Texas City. Satellite offices in Friendswood are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month in Crystal Beach. Both satellite offices close from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch.
For information, call 877-766-2284 or 409-766-2481.
— Staff Reports
