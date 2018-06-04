GALVESTON
Galveston County jurors donate more of their government pay to animal-related charities than to other causes — including victims of crime and child welfare agencies — according to information the county released Monday.
Galveston County Commissioners learned Monday they were overdue to update the county’s policies on donations from jurors. The next update could change which charities jurors can give to.
People who show up for jury duty in Galveston County can donate part or all of their daily compensation to five charities.
Of about $17,000 in pay donated to charities so far this fiscal year, $5,300 has gone to the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, said Doryn Glenn, the director of governmental affairs for the Galveston County District Clerk’s office.
That’s more than the $4,300 donated to the county’s child welfare board, which provides assistance to foster care and child protective services in Galveston County, and more than the $2,200 donated to the victims of crime fund, which provides money to help people pay certain bills that are incurred as a result of a crime.
Commissioners may soon have to move to change the donation to bring it in line with state statutes that were passed in recent years. The juror donation policy was first approved in 2009 and has not been updated since 2013, Glenn said.
The county once allowed an unlimited number of organizations to receive juror donations, but created its 2009 policy to prevent too many charities from being listed, to the degree that the donations were so small they became ineffective.
The policy proposed compiling a list of charities that want to potentially access the fund, and choosing two at random. New charities would be chosen once every two years. But it’s now been five years since the list has changed.
Under the policy, the job of updating the list of charities receiving juror funds was supposed to be supervised by the county’s director of Justice Administration. That position has been vacant in Galveston County since 2014, when the former director, Bonnie Quiroga, was fired.
Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said he hoped to update the policy within the next couple of months, and supported potentially changing the policy to include different charities, including the county’s veterans court, a diversion program he began in 2013. Commissioners could also change who is responsible for monitoring the program.
Henry put the blame on the lack of updates on district court judges, who have not hired a replacement for Quiroga in a new position called the district courts administrator, which was created by commissioners in December 2016.
The position has a lower salary than what Quiroga was paid, but also doesn’t have as many responsibilities.
He did not know whether other responsibilities once handled by Quiroga aren’t being addressed.
“It’s another one of those things,” Henry said “Who knows what was going on up there. Statutorily, it’s in their hands.”
