LEAGUE CITY
Boats on trailers arrived Monday at South Shore Harbour Marina in preparation for the South West International In-Water Boat Show, a major event for League City, which has ambitions to increase its profile in the tourism industry.
The boat show, which begins Thursday, is the largest in the southwest, said organizer Marion Daly, who is expecting 300 boats and 200 vendors for the 10th annual show.
Most years, the show attracts 20,000 to 40,000 people over four days, said Bridget Bear, director of sales and marketing at South Shore Harbour Resort.
“It is a boost to the economy because the out-of-towners who come to the show stay at the area hotels, eat in the local restaurants, buy gas from the local stations and shop locally,” Bear said. “The area hotels get about 300 to 400 rooms nights from guests of the show.”
The show is League City’s biggest annual cultural event, based on hotel rooms booked, said Bryan Roller, Convention and Visitors Bureau administrator.
The show features boats, many for sale, marine accessories and, this year, RVs, said Shawna Reid, marketing and visitors center manager for Bay Area Houston Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“It is one of our larger events,” Reid said.
More than 573,000 boats are registered in Texas and the industry has a $6 billion a year economic impact, underpinning more than 31,000 related jobs and more than 2,000 related businesses, the National Marine Manufacturers Association said.
Annual retail sales of new boats, engines and marine accessories is about $1.4 billion in Texas, the association said.
The show will feature 300 boats ranging in size from 10-foot to 100-foot freshwater and saltwater vessels, including new designs and models making a Texas debut, Daly said.
National unit sales of new powerboats were up 6 percent in 2017, marking an estimated 260,000 new powerboats sold last year, the National Marine Manufacturers Association said.
The association is predicting another 5 percent to 6 percent increase in 2018 for new powerboat sales, the association said.
“The close of 2017 marked our sixth consecutive year of growth in new boat sales and recreational boating expenditures, and we expect that trend to continue through 2018, and possibly beyond,” association President Thom Dammrich said. “If economic indicators remain favorable to the recreational boating market with strong consumer confidence, a healthy housing market, rising disposable income and consumer spending, and historically low-interest rates, the outlook is good for boat sales.”
Boat shows can generate as much as 50 percent of annual sales for manufacturers and dealers, the association said.
The event highlights one of the city’s main priorities.
The city is working with Washington-based consultant Destinations International to make a reliable formula to calculate the economic benefit of sporting events, meetings and cultural events, Roller said.
Even without the formula, city officials believe the boat show will continue to play a big part in attracting visitors and getting them to stay in town and spend money, Roller said.
“It’s exciting they keep coming back,” Roller said.
