A 46-year-old man who was arrested and charged with murder Friday is accused of shooting his girlfriend twice after a daylong argument, according to a probable cause affidavit released Monday.
Clint Veron Felder, 46, of League City, was arrested and charged with murder at 5 p.m. Friday, according to the Texas City Police Department. He is in the Galveston County Jail on $250,000 bond, jail records show.
Felder is accused of killing his girlfriend of several years, Amy Brown, 37, during a domestic dispute at a residence on Palm Avenue in Texas City, according to the affidavit.
Police received two calls — one from Brown and one from Felder — in the early hours of April 28, according to the affidavit. Both of them told dispatchers they had head injuries, according to the affidavit.
When they arrived, officers found Brown dead from a gunshot wound, according to the affidavit.
Felder has previous criminal charges related to family violence against Brown, according to court records.
Witnesses told police the couple had spent April 27 arguing and that during the night several people inside the residence were awoken because of the dispute, according to the affidavit.
A family member told police that the couple were in a bedroom and she heard Brown beg Felder not to shoot her before hearing two gunshots, according to the affidavit.
An autopsy showed that Brown received a gunshot wound to the head and a second to the right shoulder, according to the affidavit.
A witness told police that Felder had shot her in the chest, but it didn’t kill her, so he shot her in the head, according to the affidavit.
Police initially said Felder was also found with a gunshot wound, but a witness told police that Brown threw a knife at Felder, according to the affidavit.
He was taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch for treatment, and police at the time did not immediately say whether he was involved in the shooting or not. It’s unclear when he was released from the hospital.
He was arrested at a relative’s home in League City on Friday.
Investigators did not respond to a request for comment about Felder by deadline Monday.
(1) comment
Another one bites the dust. And rightly so. Life in prison is the least he deserves if found guilty.
