A group of pastors in Hitchcock say the mayor’s behavior at a recent council meeting concerned them, and they are considering all possible options, including leading a recall effort to remove her from office.
Members of the East Hitchcock Ministers Association went to the May 21 meeting to speak in support of the police department, but instead witnessed Mayor Dorothy Childress argue with several officers and reprimanded them after the meeting ended, the pastors said.
“It was a real missed opportunity for the mayor,” said John Elliott of Gulf Coast Foursquare Church in Hitchcock. “It would have been a great time to stick out an olive branch. But after how she acted, you have to wonder if she is the proper person to lead the town.”
While the association members want to resolve the rift through a discussion with the mayor, all options are on the table, including possibly attempting to stage a recall, Elliott said.
Childress did not respond to a request for comment about the pastors’ concerns by deadline Monday.
The pastors plan to meet with Childress sometime this week to discuss several contentious issues, they said.
Commissioners in March voted to eliminate four positions in the police department as part of a larger effort to cut $900,000 in expenses and keep the city out of the red, officials said.
The cuts were needed because sales tax revenues had declined substantially at the same time city officials had been drawing out of the fund balance to cover the shortfalls, two consultants said in February.
But the moves don’t sit well with the pastors, who say the cuts have fallen too heavily on the police department.
“The police department in Hitchcock knows the citizens,” the Rev. Thaddeus Brown said. “There’s a lot from the budget that can be cut here and there. They need to start somewhere else and the police department needs to be the last cut. We need the protection.”
The cuts have left the police department with 19 employees — 13 police officers, including the chief, five dispatchers and a records technician, officials said.
About seven patrol officers remain in the department, officials said.
Even with those cuts, the police department is still facing a $30,000 deficit and city officials are negotiating with the school district to pay more for two officers assigned to school security, or they might be laid off, Childress said.
The average police officer costs the city about $60,000 a year in salaries and benefits, and the school district in the 2000-2001 school year paid the city $145,000 for two resource officers, records show.
But the amount the district pays each year incrementally declined to just $88,000 most recently, leaving the city to cover about $32,000 of the cost, Childress said.
City officials have been unable to say why the amount has declined.
“She needs to get her foot off the neck of the police department,” Elliott said.
Chief John Hamm took over as head of the police department in 2014 and has greatly improved the community’s relationship with officers, the pastors agreed.
“He knows the city and doesn’t want to use this job as a stepping stone,” said the Rev. William Randall, pastor of Greater Saint Matthews Baptist Church.
Hamm, a graduate of Hitchcock High School, grew up in the city and first worked for the department from 1990 to 1992. He returned after a 16-year stint with the Stafford Police Department and has served as code enforcement officer and fire marshal for Hitchcock.
Hamm was a sergeant in the department when he was named interim chief in August, replacing former Chief Clay Kennelly, who was fired with little explanation.
The pastors went to the mayor several months ago to tell her about their close relationship to the police department, and she responded by telling the chief not to speak to the pastors without her permission, Elliott said.
“After we meet, we are hoping everything goes better,” Randall said. “We pray once the smoke clears, we’ll have worked everything out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.