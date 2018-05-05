Galveston Independent School District voters Saturday resoundingly approved a $31 million bond issue, which district leaders envision as the first in a two-part plan to improve district facilities.
More than 2,813 voters gave approval for the bond referendum, with 980 voting against it, according to complete but unofficial returns. The referendum passed with almost 75 percent of the vote.
The referendum will pay for immediate repairs at district facilities made necessary by deferred maintenance and will include renovations to all of the district’s elementary schools.
The election will not increase the district’s tax rate, officials said.
A second bond election would focus more on long-term needs for the district.
Saturday’s vote is the first successful district bond election since 2003 when voters approved $69.45 million to renovate and modernize school facilities.
— Matt deGrood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.