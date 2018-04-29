Bert Young, 37, was an engineer at Solvay Chemicals after spending a decade working at Mission Control at NASA. He went to a Webster emergency room on Christmas Eve coughing up blood. He never went home. Because of a rare medical condition, he spent the next two months in the hospital and died Feb. 22.
Amber Young, his widow and a counselor with Clear Creek Independent School District, is sorting the statements and waiting to see what insurance will cover, what was double-billed and what she still has to pay, she said.
“One day’s bill was more than $200,000,” Young said.
Rising medical expenses beleaguer more Texans, and even people like the Youngs with good jobs and health insurance policies, have trouble paying the bills.
Americans will spend 5.5 percent more this year on medical expenses, according to a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services report.
The federal study projected that national health spending will grow faster than the gross domestic product now through 2026.
Several of Amber Young’s co-workers at Robinson Elementary School in Seabrook organized a fundraiser to help cover the bills.
“I didn’t ask them to do it,” Young said.
Andrea Cotie and Rhonda Koenig, sponsors of the school’s Run Club, planned a fun run Saturday to draw attention and to raise money for the Young family to pay the doctors and the hospitals.
After the run, Lighthouse Charity Team served a prepaid lunch as part of the benefit, organizer Kristy Medina said.
More and more people are taking advantage of fundraising sites online such as Go Fund Me and You Caring, and more upper-middle-income families are turning to fundraisers and benefits to help pay for medical expenses.
It’s not unusual for Texans to have fundraising benefits to cover the cost of expensive medical care, Galveston County healthcare advocate Joe Compian said.
“I think we may be seeing more of those spaghetti dinners,” Compian said.
Compian, who is director of Gulf Coast Interfaith, also has worked as a navigator for President Obama’s Affordable Care Act, helping people find the best healthcare coverage.
Many insured Texans don’t understand what their policies cover, Compian said.
“You don’t know what you have until you have an emergency,” he said. “I really don’t think it has to be that complicated.”
But it is complicated. The medical profession doesn’t tell patients up front what costs will be, and that lack of transparency helps drive costs up, according to several researchers published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
“Every day, there are more and more additional costs,” The Jesse Tree founder and director Ted Hanley said. “I don’t see it improving in 2018.” The Jesse Tree is faith-based social services organization.
Preventing disease and managing individual health needs is part of a larger solution, both Compian and Hanley said. Good nutrition, exercise and knowing family history is essential to staying healthy and out of the hospital, they said.
But legs get broken, accidents happen and unexpected emergencies send people to hospitals. Undetected medical conditions can come on without warning.
Bert Young had amyopathic dermatomyositis, a rare condition that gave little warning, Amber Young said.
They grew up together in rural West Texas, started dating when they were 16 and got married in 2004. Their Christian faith and giving back to the community was a big part of their life together. They were active in church projects to feed the homeless and get diapers to families in need, Amber Young said.
“We used to be the people who helped others,” she said.
