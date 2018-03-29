A Galveston County jury Thursday found a League City man guilty of robbing a Bacliff gas station in 2016.
Jaaron Alexander Nealy, 24, was found guilty on one count of aggravated robbery after a trial that began Monday.
It was not immediately known when the punishment phase of the trial would continue.
Nealy was accused of robbing the Valero gas station at 3203 state Highway 146 in September 2016, officials said.
— Matt deGrood
