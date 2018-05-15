LEAGUE CITY
Vehicle burglaries are on pace to increase by almost 75 percent by the end of this year and the League City Police Department is asking residents to stay vigilant.
There were 500 vehicle burglaries reported to the League City Police Department in 2017, a rate of about 1.4 a day, according to the LexisNexis community crime database. Since Jan. 1, 326 vehicle burglaries have been reported, a rate of 2.4 a day, which puts the city on track to have almost 900 before the end of 12 full months. That would be a 74.8 percent increase compared with last year.
League City Police Department officials referred The Daily News to LexisNexis for statistical data on vehicle burglaries in the city.
Vehicle burglaries this year have largely occurred on Mondays and Wednesdays, according to the LexisNexis database. About 10 burglaries have been reported in League City since May 10, police officials said. The majority of the vehicles were unlocked and at least one firearm was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
Vehicle burglaries are the most common crimes in most cities, Police Chief Gary Ratliff said.
“This is the most prevalent crime that exists,” he said. “People don’t secure their vehicles and it’s a crime of opportunity.”
The uptick included a rash of more than 10 vehicle burglaries in the Brittany Lakes subdivision on the night of Jan. 30 and early the morning of Jan. 31, according to police reports.
About 85 percent of these crimes occurred when victims’ vehicles were left unlocked, police spokesman Kelly Williamson previously told The Daily News.
The car burglaries aren’t limited to any one section of the city, Ratliff said.
“It’s all over,” he said. “They happen all the time and there are people who don’t report their burglaries,” he said.
Residents need to be careful about what they leave in their vehicles, Councilman Keith Gross said.
“The fact that burglaries are up is a real warning to people not to leave items visible in their car,” he said. “Be careful what you leave in visible sight.”
Police don’t know why vehicle burglaries are increasing, but it’s important for residents to stay alert, Ratliff said.
“We just want to let people know what’s going on,” he said.
