SANTA FE
Parents across the county are increasing a call for metal detectors in schools after a gunman killed 10 people Friday at Santa Fe High School.
In school districts across the county, parents have created petitions or contacted administrators about installing metal detectors in schools to help protect their children amid heightened concerns about school safety and gun violence.
On Monday, a petition created by a Galveston Independent School District parent to add metal detectors to entrances at Galveston schools had more than 600 signatures. A similar petition also was circulating in Dickinson Independent School District.
Other parents in the county have been asking administrators to consider metal detectors and other safety measures.
Tammy Proffitt, mother of a La Marque teenager, had even been testing safety standards at schools by checking whether entrances at the high school were locked Friday and again Monday, she said. She was able to get in the school both times, she said.
She told the school district she would be checking daily, she said. Along with locking doors, Proffitt wanted to see metal detectors at all school campuses, she said.
“If I can’t go to the airport or courthouse without getting checked for weapons, why shouldn’t there be a similar situation at schools,” Proffitt said, citing the numerous school shootings over the past two decades.
The Texas Education Agency does not keep data about which schools have metal detectors and the Texas School Safety Center did not respond to a request for comment Monday. But some school districts in the state have had metal detectors for more than a decade.
For instance, Aldine Independent School District in Harris County has had metal detectors at entryways in its intermediate schools, middle schools and high schools since the early 2000s after the Columbine High School shooting in 1998.
The school district’s police officers are stationed at the metal detectors and each school has just one entrance students use, said Michael Keeney, a spokesman for the district. At each of the district’s seven high schools, several thousand of students pass through the metal detectors on school days, he said.
“We’ve been doing it so long, they’ve got it down to a science,” Keeney said.
Keeney couldn’t recall the last time the school district confiscated a weapon, he said.
Metal detectors in schools have been a controversial issue for years. Part of it comes down to the cost of installing and operating the detectors, but mostly critics have lamented the message it sends to students.
The equipment typically costs about $5,000 and the expense of salaries for officers stationed at the entry, he said.
After the February school shooting in Florida during which 17 people died, U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, a Fort Worth Republican, proposed legislation to create a federal grant program to fund the installation of metal detectors in schools with detailed security plans approved by federal officials. But that legislation hasn’t made it to President Donald Trump’s desk.
Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday announced he would assemble a gun safety group, including Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady, to discuss possible proposals for school safety. The group was slated to meet today, Wednesday and Thursday. Many Santa Fe parents Abbott had met with had suggested “hardening schools,” including by installing metal detectors, he said.
“I’ve personally spoken to more than 100 people in the Santa Fe area and consistently get the same solution offered up, and that is better security at our schools, better control of ingress and egress to schools, and perhaps metal detectors,” Abbott said.
“I don’t know if that’s a solution or not but these are all the kinds of things that need to be put on the table.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.