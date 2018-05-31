A Galveston man was sentenced Thursday to four years deferred probation for firing a gun in an alley near Ball High School.
Dymonique Dawayne Thompson, 18, pleaded guilty to one count of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm and was sentenced as part of a plea agreement, court records show.
Thompson was one of two people arrested in February after a short manhunt ensued when school district police officers reported hearing shots near the intersection of 43rd Street and Avenue O near the district’s police department office, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Four officers ran outside the building upon hearing the shots, and saw eight Ball High School students running out of an alley toward the school, according to the affidavit.
Officers stopped one of the students, who told them that the group had been approached by two men in the alley, according to the affidavit. The men pulled out guns, which sent the group running, according to the affidavit.
The student told officers he had fought with one of the men’s brothers the previous weekend, according to the affidavit.
No one was injured by the shots. School was not in session at the time.
Police found two men hiding under a house near 56th Street and Borden Avenue, according to the affidavit.
Thompson and Demetrius Santana were arrested and charged with deadly conduct.
Santana’s case has not been adjudicated, court records show.
— Matt deGrood
